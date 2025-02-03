Are pit stops allowed in The Clash at the Bowman Gray? All you need to know

The NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is a 200-lap race that marks the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. One key question fans have is whether pit stops are allowed during the race. The answer is no; there will be no live pit stops during the event. However, teams will have a scheduled break at the halfway mark to make adjustments.

Unlike standard NASCAR races, The Clash at Bowman Gray does not allow live pit stops. This means teams cannot change tires, refuel, or repair under green-flag conditions. Instead, a controlled break is scheduled at Lap 100, where teams will be given eight minutes to work on their cars. During the break, teams can make adjustments and change all four tires, but refueling is not permitted.

The lack of live pit stops adds a strategic challenge to the race. Drivers must manage their tires and car conditions carefully throughout the event. If a car suffers damage before the break, the team must decide whether to keep racing or pull out of the event.

With no live pit stops, tire management is critical. Experts like Richard Childress and former driver Kevin Harvick have stressed that saving tires will play a major role in the outcome of the race. The quarter-mile oval at Bowman Gray is demanding on tires due to its tight turns and short straightaways. Drivers who can maintain tire grip without excessive wear will have an advantage, especially in the second half of the race.

The race format ensures that all drivers start the second half with fresh tires, but those who have conserved their equipment in the first 100 laps may be better positioned for a strong finish. Aggressive driving in the beginning could lead to excessive tire wear, making it harder to maintain speed in the final laps.

The format for the Cookout clash at Bowman Gray explained

The starting lineup for The Clash is decided through a series of practice sessions and heat races. NASCAR uses a unique method to set the grid. Three practice groups are formed based on 2024 owner points, and the final practice session acts as a qualifying round. The results of this session determine starting positions for the heat races.

There are four 25-lap heat races, and the top five finishers from each race automatically advance to The Clash. Drivers who do not advance get one last opportunity in the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), where only the top two finishers move forward. The final 23rd spot is awarded to the highest-ranked driver in the 2024 standings who has not already qualified.

The heat race winners determine the top starting positions for the main event. Only green-flag laps count in all qualifying races, and there is no overtime rule. The 2025 Cook Out Clash is NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since 1971. The quarter-mile track has been updated with new safety barriers and lighting to enhance the racing experience.

