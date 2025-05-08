“As abrasive as possible”: When Chase Elliott laid down his intentions to spend $5M on a NASCAR track

Chase Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports star, in a 2014 edition of the famous 12 Questions with veteran journalist Jeff Gluck, was asked how he would use $5 million to build a race track. Elliott replied that he would use old asphalt for the track to make it as “abrasive as possible”.

The 29-year-old is the son of former NASCAR legend and one of the most popular drivers in history, Bill Elliott. Chase began his motorsports journey with notable wins in late model and short-track racing, including the Winchester 400 and Snowball Derby. He made history in 2014 by becoming the youngest and first rookie to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. After moving to the Cup Series in 2016, Elliott has secured himself 19 Cup Series victories and also won the championship in 2020.

In 2014, Jeff Gluck asked Chase Elliott how he would spend $5 million on a race track. Elliott said that he would use to create a track with old asphalt to create an abrasive surface, along with the requirement for tire management. He also said that he wanted a track like Darlington, but with a shorter one and the same narrow racetrack feel. He said:

"The first thing I would do would be to figure out a way to pave a new track with old asphalt. I'd make it as abrasive as possible. I've always loved watching races at Darlington from a fan standpoint, so I'd throw in the Darlington (element) of a very narrow racetrack, somehow make it racy but where you have to run up against the wall. But it would probably be a shorter track — maybe just a little bigger than a half-mile. The biggest thing would just be to make sure (the surface) is worn out, because that's going to put on the best show for the fans — and that's what matters."

Chase Elliott currently sits in the fourth spot in the Cup Series point standings, bolstered by three top-five finishes and six top-tens. He hasn’t yet won a race or a stage this season but his average finish is 11.4, making him among the best in the statistic.

Chase Elliott insisted that NASCAR will “never make everybody happy” amid option tires dilemma

Chase Elliott recently shared his perspective on NASCAR’s ongoing “option tire” debate, acknowledging that while the new tire initiative shows promise, it’s impossible to satisfy everyone in the sport. Speaking with Frontstretch reporter Dalton Hopkins in March this year, Elliott emphasized that no matter what decisions are made as allowing option tires for entire races, there will always be differing opinions and complaints. He said,

"I'm good with whatever they want it to, man. Again, it's a super easy thing to say, and we'll do that, and somebody will have something to complain about after that. So you'll never make everybody happy, so just from my perspective, I think just making the most of what you got."

"Somebody's going to win, and the rest of everybody else is going to lose, and there'll be people pissed off about something, so just do your best."

Chase Elliott advised focusing on making the most of what’s available, noting that in racing, some always win and others lose, inevitably leading to some dissatisfaction.

