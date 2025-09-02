  • NASCAR
  "Bada**": NASCAR Fans react as Carson Hocevar unveils his 'new marketplace purchase' after Dale Earnhardt tribute truck 

“Bada**”: NASCAR Fans react as Carson Hocevar unveils his ‘new marketplace purchase’ after Dale Earnhardt tribute truck 

By Hiten Dutta
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:29 GMT
Earlier this year, Carson Hocevar bought a unique 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck through Facebook Marketplace, which was fully customised with Dale Earnhardt's iconic No. 3 Goodwrench livery. After just four months down the line, the young driver has bought himself another toy. He has now purchased a silver 1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass with an impressive No. 28 black coloured paint scheme.

The 22-year-old driver shared that he had bought this racecar through Facebook Marketplace as well. He shared the picture of his newest purchase on his social media handle.

After Carson Hocevar shared the pictures of his new car, several fans reacted to the news and shared their opinions on it:

"Bada** purchase."
"Sure looks like Buddy Baker’s Gray Ghost car," one fan wrote.
"@DaleJr you and @CarsonHocevar need to take the old nascars to the track!" Another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to the news:

"A bargain at any price."
"Something tells me you're gonna have the coolest collection of cars that you actually drive!!" One fan wrote.
"She's beautiful. They definitely dont even come close to making them like they used to, enjoy your new ride," another fan wrote.

The Spire Motorsports team driver finished ninth during the last NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at the Darlington Raceway. Hocevar failed to qualify for the Cup playoffs this season, but hopes to end the season on a high note in the remaining races. He will be back in action for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Christopher Bell reflects on his incident with Carson Hocevar at the Darlington Raceway

Carson Hocevar and Christopher Bell made contact during the pit stops under caution. Bell was leaving his stall while Hocevar was entering his when the two made significant contact, resulting in right-front damage to Bell's car. He could only manage a 29th-place finish after the incident and had a disappointing start to the playoffs.

Christopher Bell spoke about the incident after the race and insisted that Carson Hocevar's team should have told him to give way to the other cars.

"The picture that I see is that Hocevar wasn't going to gain a spot on pit road. He should have been able to give way to the playoff cars. I don't blame Carson. He's just doing what he's told, right? And if it is a competitive stop, then it's on us to get out. I don't know all the details of where he was out on track, but I do know he was the one who brought out the yellow." Bell said via Motorsport.

Carson Hocevar still ended up with a top-ten finish during the Cook Out Southern 500 race. He finds himself ranked 25th in the current NASCAR Cup Series rankings, scoring 519 points so far.

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Edited by Mitali
