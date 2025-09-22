The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are heating up, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway has proved once again why it’s such a pressure cooker for drivers chasing the championship. With the field tightening and only two races left before the next cutoff, Loudon gave us plenty of storylines to infer.
From clutch performances to costly mistakes, let us now look at the Biggest winners and losers from the 2025 NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire.
Winners from the 2025 NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire:
#3. William Byron
Third place isn’t a win, but for William Byron, it was a significant result. He had struggled historically at New Hampshire in the Cup car, and this finish was his first top-10 in his eight previous starts there. More importantly, he piled up points and is sitting comfortably above the cutline with two races left in the round.
Byron currently ranks second in the Cup Series standings, with 3082 points accumulated so far.
#2. Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott would be happy after a gritty drive during the USA Today 301 race this weekend. Starting 27th and clawing back to fifth is no small feat for the Hendricks Motorsport driver. He also earned stage points, which play a crucial role in the playoffs. This is the kind of performance that can build momentum moving forward for the driver. Elliott is currently ranked seventh in the Cup series rankings and will be back in action for the next race at Kansas during the upcoming weekend.
#1. Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney grabbed his third win of the season, and more importantly, locked up his spot in the Round of 8. He led 116 laps, including the final 39, to keep a charging Josh Berry behind. This continued Blaney's remarkable streak in the playoffs as he eyes a third consecutive appearance in the Championship 4.
Blaney currently leads the Cup Series championship with 3084 points to his name so far.
Losers from the 2025 NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire:
#3. Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs had a rough outing during the Cup Series race this weekend at New Hampshire as he made contact with his teammate, Denny Hamlin, while fighting for 11th position. He finished 35th after the race due to the incident that happened on lap 110.
Beyond losing a lot of points, the intra-team friction might hurt more than just that one result, as Denny Hamlin conveyed some strong words about his co-driver.
#2. Chase Briscoe
Chase Briscoe stands right on the bubble, as he finished 10th, which is solid in many races, but relative to expectations and the cutline, it didn't move him forward. More painfully, Briscoe said pit road issues cost him positions during the race. With two races left in the round, he has to avoid mistakes.
Briscoe holds the last spot in the qualification for the next round, ranked eighth. He lies 12 points above the cutline and would have to deliver consistently to move forward into the season.
#1. Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace is once again in danger as he finished 26th during the race this weekend, which drops him to last among playoff drivers. He is 27 points behind the cutline with two races left in the round. A tough spot, especially since overtaking in the standings so late in the round is harder than it looks.
Wallace finds himself ranked 12th in the Cup Series rankings, and he needs to do something extraordinary in the remaining races if he hopes to qualify for the Round of 8.
