Brad Keselowski's driver odds for NASCAR Food City Dirt Race 2022

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Modified Apr 15, 2022 02:12 AM IST
Brad Keselowski of the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team (RFK) will be one of 36 drivers competing at Bristol Motor Speedway. The oddsmakers, as is customary before every race, have given their predictions as to which driver is expected to win.

Keselowski will enter the race in style with his car having paints to honor military children and have Lyla Mae ride where he posted that information on Twitter.

The 6 has another special name on the passenger door this weekend… Proud to honor military children and have Lyla Mae ride along with me at Bristol. 😊👍🏼 #MOMC https://t.co/sdbeSVvzkX

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been challenging and unpredictable for drivers since its inception.

Keselowski had a strong start to the season, winning at Daytona International Speedway. Since then, Keselowski has had a string of poor performances.

According to the oddsmaker, Keselowski has +3500 odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Despite a challenging season, Kyle Larson emerged as the expected winner of the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, with odds of +550. Christopher Bell and Joey Logano are close behind.

Although Keselowski enters as a long-shot, his most recent penalty has served as a wake-up call for him and he has been pushing to stay away from positions below 20th.

Brad Keselowski performed well at Martinsville Speedway despite the pressure of a penalty

At the moment, Brad Keselowski is working to collect as many points as he can and avoid any DNFs. Last weekend, many thought he was going to take control, judging by how well he was racing.

Though he never managed to reach the front, he managed to sit in the top ten for several laps before returning to the top twenty. After 400 laps on the shortest track, Brad Keselowski posted a clean top twenty finish.

On Twitter, Brad Keselowski compared his performances with different teams.

In 2009 I had 1 win and 4 top-10s driving for HMS. I left to go to Team Penske and drive a car that sat 32nd in points. The headlines read similar to the below.It took 12 months to get the first top-10, 18 months to get the first win and 36 months to get the first championship. twitter.com/Frontstretch/s…
Though some of the previous races have been nightmares for him, Keselowski has experience in the upcoming Food City Dirt Race. He has already stepped to the victory line twice in Bristol. He first won the race in 2012 before reclaiming the title in 2020, taking both wins with Team Penske.

