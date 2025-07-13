"Bro looks f**cking homeless": Fans react as Bubba Wallace trolls Ryan Blaney’s ‘Dad 2.0’ shoe game

Bubba Wallace heads off to the Sonoma Raceway for the next NASCAR Cup Series race. He caught the attention of fans by posting a picture of father-to-be fellow driver Ryan Blaney and trolling him for the shoes he was wearing. Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, announced the news a few days back through a social media post that set the NASCAR fans ablaze.

Amid all the hype around the news, Wallace gave the fans another topic to talk about, setting them in a frenzy by posting a picture of Ryan Blaney on social media with a hilarious caption.

"Kid ain’t even born yet my man already rocking them Dad 2.0s," Bubba Wallace captioned his post.

Ryan Blaney could be seen taking this new chapter of his life seriously, as he wore a pair of New Balance kicks that every dad usually wears. Meanwhile, Wallace can maybe advise Blaney on fatherhood duties and dress sense.

Here are some fan reactions to Wallace's post:

Thomas Hanstein @pbsi87 LINK Bro looks f**king homeless

"Well, Blaney has never been someone that I would consider on the cutting edge of fashion!" one fan wrote.

"once you turn 30, new balances are the law!" another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Wallace's post:

Mike Drake @mike304n LINK Well played Bubba

"goddamn! get this man a nobull sponsorship stat. at the very least MJ should hook him up. socks must have been a birthday gift too" one fan wrote.

"Did he pick those up at Costco on the way in?" another fan wrote.

Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman put Chicago's incident behind them entering Sonoma

Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman had a moment at the Grant Park 165 race last weekend. The drivers battling for seventh place made contact after exiting Turn 2, resulting in Wallace's No. 23 car spinning into the wall and having severe damage with just five laps to go.

The battle also presented a serious matchup in the NASCAR In-Season tournament between the two drivers. In the end, Bowman continued the race to finish eighth and advance further into the tournament, whereas Wallace finished 28th and was eliminated.

The duo went for dinner together after the race and sorted things out between them, heading into the next race weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Wallace talked about the incident to the media on Saturday at Sonoma.

"We got to the hotel for dinner two nights ago, and he (Bowman) is waiting to get seated right in front of us. I just came up, gave a big bear hug, and told him again, Hey, we’re good. Nothing’s wrong,” Bubba Wallace said.

Bubba Wallace starts the Toyota Save Mart 350 race 30th on the grid and hopes to make up some places on Sunday. The driver is ranked 13th in the Cup Series, scoring 443 points so far this season.

