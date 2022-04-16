"Denny, how do I win a race? I suck" - Bubba Wallace Jr.'s 'Caption this' tweet draws funny responses from Twitter fans

Bubba Wallace Jr. is one of the most active drivers, both on and off track. He is always close to his fans and never shies away from expressing his feelings publicly.

Apart from being open with his fans on social media, Bubba Wallace Jr. is also one of the most hardworking drivers in NASCAR. The 23XI driver is well-known for being hard on himself and always blaming himself every time he loses a race.

The No.23 driver of the Toyota Camry has been having a hard time since the Fontana race after posting a runner-up finish at Daytona. Since then, he has been looking for ways to return to the winning stage.

He recently posted a photo of himself and his boss, Denny Hamlin, and went on to caption it as:

“Caption this @dennyhamlin”

Well, it turned out his fans had some hilarious comments, poking fun at the struggling driver. One fan wrote:

“Denny, how do I win a race? I suck.”

Another wrote:

“'Bubba I am so sick of the high dollar teams like Hendricks winning all these races… We have to start getting us under dog teams in VL. Bubba thinking “ You know you drive for Gibbs right'"

Most of the captions from his fans pertained to his performance this season.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s poor performance at NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

Bubba Wallace Jr. has been racing for the 23XI since 2021. In 2021, he performed excellently, winning his first career race at Talladega. However, the 2022 season has turned out to be rocky as he's posted a string of disappointing performances.

His boss recently addressed the issue of his performances, stating he was worried and that something needed to be done to control the bleeding. According to Hamlin, Wallace Jr.’s slow crew has contributed to his downfall.

Judging from his performance, it’s clear that the No. 23 driver is becoming too predictable. His best outings came at the Duels and the Daytona 500, where he placed seventh and second, respectively.

Since then, the closest winning position he has posted is 13th in Atlanta. He was caught up in a start/finish wreck, eliminating him from a top ten finish. Bubba Wallace Jr. still has over 20 races on hand to make things right.

