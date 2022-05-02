"The world has got to be careful with what they say" - Bubba Wallace Jr.'s response to offensive Denny Hamlin tweet on Kyle Larson

Bubba Wallace Jr. is well versed in the power of words and social media. The No. 23 driver knows that words uttered or written can’t be retrieved once they are out to the public.

The 23XI driver recently appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, where he had a long chat with Claire B. Lang. The two discussed numerous topics, including the 23XI team as well as his performances this season.

In the interview, social media also turned out to be a topic of conversation. Lang asked Wallace Jr. if drivers need to be more careful when using social media. Wallace Jr. had several wise words of advice, stating:

"The world has got to be careful with what they say. It’s not just drivers, It’s every person that has access to a social media account that has a platform. There’s plenty of trolls out there that say whatever they want and get away with it"

He went on to say:

"When you’re a person that has a platform, that has a following, that has a voice; you really have to be careful on what happens, and sometimes you cross the line and step over it."

The sentiments came after his boss posted a racially offensive tweet against Kyle Larson. The tweet came after the Talladega race, where things turned ugly for him as he encountered a fuel shortage on the final lap.

The (now deleted) tweet that nascar just announced Denny Hamlin is being forced to take sensitivity training for…

His two drivers, Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch, who were sitting in the top ten on the final lap, got wrecked after Larson pulled a wild move on the final lap.

Bubba Wallace Jr. is the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been racially insulted several times. He knows how it feels when someone judges you because of your skin color.

On this issue, he was not going to side with his boss as he indirectly condemned his post towards Larson. Though Bubba Wallace Jr.’s boss dropped the tweet, NASCAR announced that he will be attending sensitivity training.

"This morning, we alerted Hamlin that he must complete sensitivity training and the process must be started by the end of this week." Statement from #NASCAR related to Denny Hamlin:

Denny Hamlin noted that crew chiefs are contributing to Bubba Wallace Jr.'s poor performance

Last weekend, Bubba Wallace Jr. tried his best to take the lead several times, but got knocked out of the winning stage on the final lap. Earlier this month, his boss, Denny Hamlin, noted that his crew has contributed to his poor performance for the better part of the season.

However, at the upcoming race at Dover, Wallace Jr.’s crew chief, Bootie Barker, who has been on suspension, will be in the house. He's already made a bold move in the qualifying race, taking a suitable starting position, and the only task left for him is to win the DuraMAX Drydene 400 race.

