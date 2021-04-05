Bubba Wallace to sell personal collection of sportswear on Amazon

Bubba Wallace might not have reached victory lane yet in his first season with 23XI Racing, but he is more than making up for it off the track. The young driver signed a deal with Columbia Sportswear in August last year and is now releasing his own personal collection of sportswear for NASCAR fans to enjoy.

The storefront was released in partnership with Amazon's early spring sale and debuted on April 1st. The storefront gives fans a chance to pick items from Bubba Wallace's personal collection, which includes fishing equipment, hiking gear, and other implements for outdoor activities.

I've teamed up with @amazon to share some of my favorite outdoor gear for this spring. Check out https://t.co/jQTDALAU2W to gear up for the outdoors! #Ad #FoundItOnAmazon pic.twitter.com/ITkwbiwmdp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 1, 2021

Again, this might not be the victory that everyone was expecting for Bubba Wallace, but it is a step in the right direction. It also shows that he is starting to come into his own as a brand, and can leverage his star power to hook up with some power partners.

Bubba Wallace already has friends in high places, especially with McDonald's, Doordash Doctor Pepper, and Columbia Sportswear as primary sponsors, but this shows just how much of a hot commodity he has become. Whether fans believe it or not, that is ultimately going to result in more sponsorship dollars and better results on the track.

To celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth, we’re honored to highlight the @McDonalds women who are leading this partnership. It’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with industry-leading women who are driving impact. pic.twitter.com/eAmYIy6Xlc — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) March 31, 2021

This news is probably going to lead to rumors of him being more a brand than a driver. What fans don't seem to understand in today's NASCAR is the fact that you have to be both to survive in a sport like this. Like it or not, sponsorship is a crucial aspect to all this.

In the end, Bubba Wallace seems to be still trying to find himself as he pilots the #23 Toyota Camry, but it would be worthwhile to him if he can continue to land these types of sponsorships.