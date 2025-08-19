Can Austin Dillon rise beyond Dale Earnhardt’s shadow?

Austin Dillon led the field for 107 of 400 laps en route to his first victory of the 2025 season on Saturday night at the Richmond Raceway. It was the most laps led by the #3 car in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Dale Earnhardt's triumph in the 1998 Daytona 500.Amid his 12th full-time season, Dillon has carried the famed Richard Childress Racing #3 that was made famous by the late seven-time champion. From the time he came onto the Cup scene, Dillon has been in Earnhardt's shadow with his car number. Based on his career performance, it's safe to say that Dillon still has a long way to go. Through 12 seasons, Dillon has notched only six career Cup victories and hasn't emerged as a top championship contender at any point. The North Carolina native has made seven playoff appearances, but has never made it past the Round of 12. Earnhardt, meanwhile, is arguably one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen with 76 career wins and a record seven championships.While Dillon hasn't lived up to the accomplishments Earnhardt has, it doesn't detract from the fact that he's delivered thrilling moments for RCR and Earnhardt fans alike. Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500, which was the 20th anniversary of Earnhardt's 500 victory. The grandson of team owner Richard Childress did burnouts in the infield grass, similar to how Earnhardt did in 1998. It was an exciting moment that reminded many fans of that incredible day 20 years prior.While it was controversial, Austin Dillon delivered one of the most memorable Richmond moments last year when he took out Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap to win the race. It was reminiscent of Earnhardt's &quot;Intimidator&quot; driving style, such as when he wrecked Terry Labonte on the final lap to win at Bristol in 1999.Overall, Dillon hasn't lived up to the expectations that fans of the #3 wanted. However, he has still delivered some amazing moments that take fans back to the old Earnhardt days when he was behind the wheel of the black RCR Chevrolet.Austin Dillon posted about family following Richmond Cup win: &quot;It's what it's all about&quot;Austin Dillon took to social media following his victory at Richmond and posted photos of his young children. The driver of the #3 highlighted how important his family is to him.With photos of his family from victory lane, here's what Dillon wrote via Instagram:&quot;Family. It's what it's all about.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustin Dillon is locked into this year's Cup Series playoffs following his win at Richmond. It'll be his eighth playoff appearance and first since 2022. In 2025, Dillon has had one top five and an average finish of 19.9.