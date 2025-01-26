Can RFK Racing’s three-car lineup under Brad Keselowski lead to success in 2025?

It might not have been as impressive as its 2023 season, but RFK Racing still had a quality year in 2024. The organization picked up two wins, one less than 2023, and driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski made the playoffs.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is a new era for the team co-owned by Keselowski and Jack Roush. The organization is expanding to three cars this season with Ryan Preece joining teammates Keselowski and Chris Buescher in the #60 car. Buescher remains in the #17 machine while Keselowski stays in the #6.

While the team had one less driver in the playoffs and one less win last season, RFK Racing was still in the hunt and posted solid runs throughout the season. It'll be interesting to see how the team fares now with the expansion.

For Buescher, he'll seek to return to the playoffs in 2025 after missing out last year. Despite failing to make the postseason, Buescher contended for wins throughout 2024 and won a playoff race at Watkins Glen as a non-playoff driver. While he's proven he can win, it'll be crucial for Buescher to win sooner in the year. Of his six career wins, the Texas native has failed to win sooner than the 21st race of the season.

Based on history, Keselowski is sure to make the playoffs as he's only missed the cut once since 2014. However, if the 2012 Cup Series champion and 2020 runner-up wants to contend for a championship, he'll need to find a way to win in the playoffs. The Michigan native hasn't won a playoff race since Richmond in 2020. To claim his second Cup title, Keselowski will need to win at the right time.

Preece is the RFK Racing driver in question heading into 2025. In five full-time Cup Series seasons, the former Whelen Modified Tour champion has failed to find much success, registering only 16 career top 10s. Preece spent his last two seasons behind the wheel of the #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, but only salvaged a best of 23rd in the points standings in 2023. It's been an up and down journey, but with a formidable team in RFK, 2025 is the year Preece needs to break through and show his true potential.

When did RFK Racing announce its expansion?

RFK Racing is taking things to the next level in 2025 by expanding its team to three cars. The announcement came via the team's social media last November.

In an Instagram post, RFK Racing shared a hype video revealing Ryan Preece will drive the #60 Kroger Ford in 2025.

"It's been a long time coming. 😏🛒 We're thrilled to finally confirm that Kroger, the No. 60, and Ryan Preece are all headed to RFK Racing for 2025. Next season is going to be elite 💯"

Kroger was Preece's primary sponsor early in his Cup Series career when he drove for JTG Daugherty Racing from 2019-2021. Preece left the team after 2021 but returned to the Cup Series in 2023 for Stewart-Haas Racing.

