Carson Hocevar’s $50,000 fine - Justified or too harsh by NASCAR?

Carson Hocevar was fined $50,000 by NASCAR following the Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway due to a behavioral infraction. In the closing laps of the Hollywood Casino 400, the driver of the #77 had a spin-out and came to a stop. With safety workers present at his car, the Spire Motorsports driver revved up his car and spun his tires in attempt to rejoin the race.The news of the fine was brought to light by FOX NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, who wrote via X:&quot;NASCAR has fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 for what NASCAR termed as a behavioral infraction. After he spun and came to a stop at Kansas and safety workers had gotten to his car, he revved and spun his tires as he tried to rejoin the field.&quot;Suspicion on the fine was raised by fellow motorsports insider Jeff Gluck, who took to X and wrote:&quot;I just went back to Hocevar’s in-car cam on Max and watched the entire sequence. Hopefully someone can post the video and then you guys can tell me where the $50k fine part is, because… 🧐&quot;Was Carson Hocevar's fine by NASCAR justified or too harsh? Based on what was seen on TV, it appeared the Michigan native didn't have any malicious intent. Anytime a driver has a spin-out, especially in the NextGen era, it's evident that it takes few moments to get the car refired and rejoin the race. It appeared that's what Hocevar was trying to do.While there's a safety factor that comes into play with workers standing near the 77 car, it looked that Hocevar wasn't trying to rev his engine in frustration. On top of that, no radio communication from Hocevar has come out to prove that he was angry about the spin and therefore was trying to make a point by revving his engine. It might've looked malicious from NASCAR's perspective, but a $50,000 fine for something that looked to be an honest move on Hocevar's part is egregious. Unless there's sufficient evidence that Hocevar was revving his engine and spinning his tires out of anger, this fine handed down by NASCAR is a mistake. Carson Hocevar seeking to end 2025 NASCAR Cup season strongNASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: ImagnDespite being handed a $50,000 fine following Sunday's race at Kansas, Carson Hocevar has shown many bright spots in his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. The driver of the #77 ranks 22nd in the points standings with two top-five finishes and an average finish of 21st.One of those top-five finishes included a second-place run at Nashville, Hocevar's best career finish. With five races left in the 2025 campaign, the 22-year-old is still seeking his first career NASCAR Cup victory.