“Chase Elliott effect”: Fans react as NASCAR community delivers their verdict on Kansas playoff race 

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway, which Chase Elliott won, has quickly become one of the most talked-about events of the season. Elliott has enjoyed significant support and fan following from the sport's fans for the last few years, making him the most popular driver in the Cup Series from 2018 to 2024.

According to a post-race poll, 90.7% of fans rated the race a “Yes”, cementing it as one of the best races not only of the year but in Kansas’ recent history. The result placed the event third all-time among Kansas races. This particular race also carried extra weight, as Elliott’s playoff push took center stage. His win became the No. 2-rated race of the season. It also joined the elite “90+% Club” alongside Atlanta 2 and the Coca-Cola 600.

These poll results and statistics were provided by NASCAR Insider, Jeff Gluck, through his social media handle.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Was Kansas a good race? 90.7% of you said Yes. -- No. 3 race at Kansas out of 20 in the poll. Six out of the top seven Kansas races are with the Next Gen car. -- No. 2 race of this season, behind only Michigan (92.2%). Fourth member of the 90+% Club this season (Atlanta 2 and Coke 600 are the others). ​ -- No. 2 of 22 Chase Elliott wins in the poll (including Clash). Elliott now has four wins over 90% and four wins under 60%. ​ -- No. 14 overall race in the Next Gen car (2022-now)

Several fans reacted to it and shared their opinions on the news.

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

don b @nascardon24348 Chase elliott effect

"I was pissed for a solid hour after it ended, but that was the easiest yes of the year for me. I’m not sure why the no voters watch, if they hated that," one fan wrote.

"This was way better than Michigan tbh. I'm still trying to figure out how that race polled so high," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to the news:

Anderson @_1017__ Inflated due to Elliot winning

"Chase fans skewing the stats," one fan wrote.

"I feel like the winner of the race definitely influences the poll," another fan wrote.

Jeff Gordon reveals his favourite part of Chase Elliott's last-lap win at Kansas

Jeff Gordon got a little emotional when talking about Chase Elliott’s last-lap miracle win at Kansas. Gordon revealed that what stood out most to him was the radio exchange between Elliott and his crew chief, Alan Gustafson. Having lived the life of a driver and strategist himself, Gordon understands how small decisions can swing a race.

Gordon expressed his emotions talking to the media at the Kansas Speedway after the race.

"There was definitely a lot of emotion there in the last few restarts. It’s lane choice. From where I get to sit, I get to hear all the conversations that are happening with the engineers and the team and Alan, and just trying to figure out how many tires to take, where to line up, all those things. Every decision you make, you can either lose your position or gain your position," Gordon said via post-race media conference.

Chase Elliott finds himself ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series after his victory in the Hollywood Casino 400 race this weekend. With this victory, he also secured his spot in the Round of 8 of the playoffs, scoring 3104 points so far with 10 top-five finishes. He will now be in action for the next race at Charlotte next weekend.

