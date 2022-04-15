Chase Elliott's driver odds for NASCAR Food City Dirt Race 2022

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will be making his entry at NASCAR’s first dirt race of the season, the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 17th.

The dirt race will mark Elliott’s ninth race of the season. He has not yet recorded a win, but he has led several laps in most of the races.

After a string of impressive performances dating back to February 20th, the No. 9 driver has spent the majority of the season in the top three on the odds board. Predictors, on the other hand, aren't so sure about his chances of winning the dirt race this time.

Chase Elliott will be hitting Bristol Motor Speedway as a long-shot with odds of +1000. His teammate William Byron enters with odds of +1200.

Elliott is sitting at position four on the odds board behind Joey Logano. Elliott’s teammate Kyle Larson has regained his leading position and will be the favorite to win.

Though Elliott is not leading in wins or on the odds board, he leads NASCAR’s driver standings with 288 points. RaceSheetsDFS went on Twitter and highlighted the distinction between the two betting companies, stating that:

If he takes the win, it won’t be a surprise as his efforts in each race have been apparent.

Chase Elliott's performance in NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

The talented driver has managed to secure five top ten finishes this season, posting only one disappointing performance at Fontana.

Last weekend, Elliot was considered the favorite to win the race, but he ended up securing 10th place and his teammate Byron ended up carrying the day despite entering the event as a long-shot.

Since his promotion to the Cup Series in 2016, Elliott has never won the Bristol Dirt race and a win at the track would mark his first of the season as well as his first dirt race win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

However, the 2020 Champion won the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott holds a record of 13 Cup Series race wins and he is hoping to record his 14th.

