Chase Elliott's top 5 most memorable wins in NASCAR

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is a household name in the racing community. Son of stock car racing royalty Bill Elliott, Elliott Jr. has followed in his father's footsteps to become the most popular driver on the field, backed up by his raw talent and speed on the racetrack.

Seen driving the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Rick Hendrick in the highest echelon of the sport, Elliott claimed last season's regular-season championship.

However, the 2023 Cup Series season did not kick off on the right foot for the Dawsonville, Georgia native. Having suffered injuries after a snowboarding accident earlier in the season and a suspension later on, he missed what felt like more than half the regular season.

However, as the drivers edge ever closer toward this year's post-season playoffs, it would be idiotic to count Elliott out of the list. As he begins to find his rhythm this season, the upcoming races, especially two road course events, could bring out the best in him.

Here is a look back at Chase Elliott's five most memorable visits to victory lane in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

5 most memorable Chase Elliott victories in the NASCAR Cup Series

#5 2022 Yellawood 500

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX WHAT A MOVE. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE CHASE ELLIOTT ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT TALLADEGA! WHAT A MOVE. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE CHASE ELLIOTT ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT TALLADEGA! https://t.co/UBWPljY7J2

The NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Talladega Superspeedway saw Chase Elliott prove his prowess not only on road courses but also at the sport's longest track.

Elliott managed to outsmart Ryan Blaney to the line on the final lap by 0.046 seconds on the final restart with two laps to go.

#4 2020 Xfinity 500

Andrew @Basso488 2 years ago today, Chase Elliott won the 2020 Xfinity 500 @ Martinsville. 2 years ago today, Chase Elliott won the 2020 Xfinity 500 @ Martinsville. https://t.co/DZJXSCCGOR

Managing to advance into the Championship 4 in the year he clinched his championship, the Dawsonville, Georgia native dominated the 500-mile-long event at Martinsville Speedway.

He led a total of 236 laps in the Round of 8 finale, marking his first appearance in the final round of the NASCAR playoffs.

#3 2021 Jockey Made in America 250

NASCAR Legends @LegendsNascar



#di9 @chaseelliott Chase Elliott won the 2021 Jockey Made In America 250 at Road America two years ago today. Chase Elliott won the 2021 Jockey Made In America 250 at Road America two years ago today. 🏁 #di9 🏁🇺🇸 @chaseelliott https://t.co/vgk0RmurBj

Joining the likes of Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon as NASCAR's greatest road-course racers, Chase Elliott clinched his seventh road-course victory at Road America in 2021.

Elliott also became the only driver to win on five different road-course tracks in the history of the sport.

#2 2020 Season Finale 500

FOX Sports @FOXSports Chase Elliott WINS the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix!



Chase Elliott WINS the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix!https://t.co/eJhBfgux8c

Clinching the NASCAR Cup Series champion at Phoenix Raceway, Chase Elliott followed in his father's footsteps to achieve one of the highest accolades in the sport.

Elliott became the sport's third-youngest champion in the process by winning back-to-back races for the first time in his career.

#1 2019 Bank of America Roval 400

In arguably the most exciting finish of Chase Elliott's career, the Hendrick Motorsports driver's recovery from a crash while leading the race saw him out of contention for the win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway's infield road course.

There were 11 total cautions during the race, and Elliott became a reason for one as he crashed into turn 1's tire barrier in front of the field with 45 laps to go. Deciding not to give up on the race, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver decided to drive up through the field, aided by a few caution and red flag periods.

Watch Chase Elliott try and win for the first time in the 2023 Cup Series season this Sunday as NASCAR goes live from New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301.

