"One of these days we’ll be up there" - Christopher Bell is hopeful of making it to the top with his team after finishing P6 at Darlington Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell came home in sixth at the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, South Carolina. The three-year NASCAR Cup Series driver had a consistent day on Sunday.

He started in third place at the beginning the day. In the opening moments of the race, he battled for the lead with Joey Logano, who later went on to win the race. Bell recovered his third place at the end of the first stage.

In Stage 2, his teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin filled out the top five spots. Bell finished that stage in seventh position not due to car issues, but rather due to the cars at the back of the field having made really good adjustments and putting themselves in contention during the final stage and closing moments of the race.

The final stage of the race was dramatic, to say the least, especially, the muti-car pileup that took place on the backstretch. However, Christopher Bell managed to stay out of trouble and come home with a top ten finish.

He explained how he felt about his car's performance after the race on Sunday afternoon:

“This SiriusXM Camry was excellent as these No. 20 cars are every time we go to the race track. Last week at Dover, it felt like we had a car capable of winning and had unfortunate circumstances take us out of it. And then you know kind of the same thing today. That yellow was the big unfortunate moment whenever the yellow came out and kind of flipped the strategy. Overall, really proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and proud for all of our partners on this 20 car. Maybe one of these days we’ll be up there.”

How will Christopher Bell do in Kansas?

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

The Kansas Speedway is a 1.5 mile tri-oval race track and Bell is known to perform especially well at such tracks. Christopher Bell enters Kansas Speedway tenth in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings. His consistency, along with his team bringing a good car to every race weekend, ensures that he remains in the top ten.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi