Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Best NASCAR fan reactions to feature race

The checkered flag has been waved at the Clash at LA Coliseum and Joey Logano has become the first ever winner of the historic event. Logano passed Kyle Busch on lap 116 and never looked back, leading the final 35 laps and crossing the finish line first.

But the big story of the day was the Clash itself. NASCAR made a big gamble with this event to the tune of over $1 million and many fans didn't know what to expect.

Many thought the 1/4 mile track would create a boring, caution-filled race. But it seemed clear those fears would be put to rest after the first heat race of the day. Twenty-five caution-free laps and plenty of action.

The action only got better from there, and it was obvious pretty early in the afternoon that the gamble had paid off. The Clash at LA Coliseum was a success before the green flag was waved to start the Feature race.

Natasha Mehlum @nmehlum005



As someone who typically watches dirt track races (at the local speedway back home), I really enjoyed the short track and format of the race.



#ClashAtTheColiseum @NASCAR The #NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was awesome!! Such a cool experience!!As someone who typically watches dirt track races (at the local speedway back home), I really enjoyed the short track and format of the race.

"As someone who typically watches dirt track races (at the local speedway back home), I really enjoyed the short track and format of the race."

Logano triumphs at the Clash at LA Coliseum

Joey Logano had a fast car the entire weekend, qualifying fourth fastest on Saturday, before winning his heat race from the pole Sunday afternoon.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Fast Thoughts: There were plenty of well-deserved smiles after the Clash, from NASCAR executives to the person who unexpectedly joined this video.

Despite all that, Logano seemed genuinely surprised to get the win at the Clash at LA Coliseum.

“I can’t believe it. We’re here, the L.A. Coliseum. We got the victory with the old Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. This is an amazing event. Congratulations, NASCAR. Such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this, put on an amazing race for everybody."

“I’m out of breath. I was so excited about this. This is a big win. My wife is having a baby tomorrow, our third one, so a pretty big weekend for us.”

Kyle Bush took turns to lead the race with Logano, but didn't have enough to make a late race pass and finished 2nd. Austin Dillon crossed the finish line in 3rd place, followed by Erik Jones in 4th. Kyle Larson rounded out the top 5.

