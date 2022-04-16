×
"I’d love to go back and try again" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. already planning return to Martinsville Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway.
monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 16, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one person who doesn’t give up easily. The champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer hasn’t forgotten about Martinsville. He spoke about returning to Virginia despite a scare he had a day before the race.

To our utter surprise, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to have made a daring comeback and spiced up his game. Dale Earnhardt stated that:

“I really love Martinsville, and I think I didn’t get everything out of that that I wanted in terms of performance, so I’d love to go back and try again to run better knowing what I know now. The short runs in that series, the lack of tire wear, the grip, the cooler temperatures. All those things, we weren’t quite prepared balance-wise.”

NASCAR on NBC on Twitter updated the news of Earnhart Jr. wanting another shot.

#NASCAR: @DaleJr wants another shot behind the wheel at @MartinsvilleSwy after an 11th-place finish in last week's @NASCAR_Xfinity race left him longing for better results. nascar.nbcsports.com/2022/04/13/dal…

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wasn’t sure about how he had prepared for the race, although he believes going back will bear a positive impact and position him better.

The event in Martinsville resurrected Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s hopes for the race

Last weekend's experience resurrected his hopes, having gained new experience despite his low performance. He listed a few errors, ranging from lack of tirewear to the short runs associated with the series. He also mentioned the grip and overheating as other anomalies in Martinsville.

It was difficult for Dale Earnhardt Jr. last weekend when he, like all the other competitors, was expected to beat a lap time of 20.407 to qualify, placing him 30th. The race saw the last driver post a 20.444 second lap, placing him 33rd.

Earnhardt Jr. has won 24 Xfinity Series races and two series titles, placing in the top five three times. However, last September at Richmond, he clinched the 14th position at the Martinsville track and managed the 11th position last weekend.

On Twitter, JR Motorsports updated the results of Earnhardt Jr.

.@DaleJr finishes 11th in @XfinityRacing return, @sam_mayer_ picks up third straight top five to lead JRM @MartinsvilleSwy.Race report ➡️ bit.ly/376Yt7Z https://t.co/ozfwsMbIXl
For Earnhardt Jr., this was a do-or-die competition, as he had never experienced such a close-to-defeat moment in his entire racing career.

Edited by Adam Dickson
