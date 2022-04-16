"I’d love to go back and try again" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. already planning return to Martinsville Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one person who doesn’t give up easily. The champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer hasn’t forgotten about Martinsville. He spoke about returning to Virginia despite a scare he had a day before the race.

To our utter surprise, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to have made a daring comeback and spiced up his game. Dale Earnhardt stated that:

“I really love Martinsville, and I think I didn’t get everything out of that that I wanted in terms of performance, so I’d love to go back and try again to run better knowing what I know now. The short runs in that series, the lack of tire wear, the grip, the cooler temperatures. All those things, we weren’t quite prepared balance-wise.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wasn’t sure about how he had prepared for the race, although he believes going back will bear a positive impact and position him better.

The event in Martinsville resurrected Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s hopes for the race

Last weekend's experience resurrected his hopes, having gained new experience despite his low performance. He listed a few errors, ranging from lack of tirewear to the short runs associated with the series. He also mentioned the grip and overheating as other anomalies in Martinsville.

It was difficult for Dale Earnhardt Jr. last weekend when he, like all the other competitors, was expected to beat a lap time of 20.407 to qualify, placing him 30th. The race saw the last driver post a 20.444 second lap, placing him 33rd.

Earnhardt Jr. has won 24 Xfinity Series races and two series titles, placing in the top five three times. However, last September at Richmond, he clinched the 14th position at the Martinsville track and managed the 11th position last weekend.

For Earnhardt Jr., this was a do-or-die competition, as he had never experienced such a close-to-defeat moment in his entire racing career.

