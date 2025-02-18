Dale Earnhardt's lasting influence on NASCAR 24 years later

February 18, 2001 is a date etched in the minds of NASCAR fans forever. It's the day that the racing world lost seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, who tragically perished in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 at the age of 49.

Twenty-four years on from that dark day in Florida, and Earnhardt's lasting legacy is still felt throughout the NASCAR industry. Earnhardt was one of the greatest drivers to ever get behind the wheel. Nicknamed "The Intimidator" for his aggressive driving style, Earnhardt's résumé speaks for itself as his seven Cup championships remains tied for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. Earnhardt's 76 Cup victories ranks eighth on the all-time wins list.

Earnhardt was not only successful in his driving career, but he provided some of the greatest moments in the sport. In 1998, he finally won his first Daytona 500 after 20 years of trying to win the event. As he drove his #3 Chevrolet to victory lane, every crew member on every team lined up pit road to congratulate Earnhardt on finally winning the one NASCAR event that eluded him. Earnhardt's final career win at Talladega in 2000 was unforgettable as he came from 17th position with four laps to go to pull off a miraculous 10th Talladega victory.

Earnhardt's legacy still lives on even 24 years after his tragic passing. Fans still bring #3 flags, hats, shirts and other Earnhardt memorabilia to the racetrack on a weekly basis. Austin Dillon, the grandson of Earnhardt's longtime owner Richard Childress, pilots the famed #3 in the Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing, and has done so since 2014. Whether it was Earnhardt's son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., driving a #3 car to an Xfinity Series win at Daytona in 2010, or Childress taking laps around Talladega in the #3 car in 2019, there's been many heartfelt tributes to the late NASCAR great over the years.

Earnhardt was arguably the sport's biggest icon, but it's the legacy that he left behind that's still felt throughout the NASCAR garage today. In the wake of his tragic death, NASCAR made a strong pitch for safety precautions, from the HANS device, to SAFER barriers, to safer cars. Since Earnhardt's death in 2001, no driver in any of NASCAR's major touring series has died in a crash. Earnhardt's death was NASCAR's darkest day, but the legacy and influence of "The Intimidator" is still felt today in more ways than one.

Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. are one of two father-son duos to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame

The late Dale Earnhardt's legacy lives on not only through his fans, but his family as well. He and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., are two of NASCAR's most iconic drivers, and in 2021, they joined Lee and Richard Petty as one of only two father-son combinations to be enshrined into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt Sr. was a member of the inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2010, while Earnhardt Jr. was later inducted in the Class of 2021. Earnhardt Jr. scored 26 career Cup Series victories, including two Daytona 500s in 2004 and 2014.

One of Earnhardt Jr.'s most memorable wins was the 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona as he captured the win in the first race back at the 2.5-mile superspeedway since his father's passing at the same track. Now retired, Earnhardt Jr. continues to own JR Motorsports, a four-time Xfinity Series championship-winning team, and is set to join the Amazon/TNT Sports broadcast team later this season.

