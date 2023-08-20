Danica Patrick's ex-husband - Exploring her relationship with former spouse Paul Edward Hospenthal

Danica Patrick is a very famous racing driver. She is the first woman to win the Indy 500 and happens to be the most successful female in the field of motorsports. After retiring from the racing community, she has now jumped behind the microphone as an analyst for Fox Sports.

You can see and hear Patrick give live commentary and feedback during the NASCAR races. She has recently been seen around the Formula One paddock as well, where she joins the F1 commentators and gives her insight on the on-track action.

Even after retiring following the 2018 Indy 500, Danica Patrick's personal life has always been in the limelight. Let's explore her relationship with her former spouse, Paul Hospenthal.

Patrick met her ex-husband while recovering from a hip injury. The couple were married for almost eight years but do not have any children. They ended their marriage in 2013 and the two individuals went their separate ways.

What does Paul Edward Hospenthal do?

While we know that he was born in 1965, there is very limited information about Hospenthal's past. Following the completion of his high school studies, he enrolled at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. He later studied Sports Medicine at the University Of Michigan.

After earning a reputation among golfers over time, Hospenthal began serving as a therapist for a number of well-known athletes. He has nearly 30 years of experience in this position.

Working in the medical field and in the sports industry, Hospenthal has amassed huge wealth. His estimated net worth is around $1 million.

Whom did Danica Patrick date after her divorce with Paul Edward Hospenthal?

Danica Patrick and her ex-husband got divorced in 2013. Shortly after announcing her divorce, she started dating NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2012. They were together for five years, until their breakup in 2017.

In the 2017 EPIX documentary, Danica, she even stated that she wanted to settle down and have a family of her own.

"The relationship has really evolved into this really comfortable space where we’re … just really happy. It’s really straightforward and simple. And we don’t argue,” she said.

In 2018, the US Weekly confirmed Danica's relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. But in 2020, the couple broke up and went their separate ways.

After her split from the NFL star, Danica confirmed her relationship with Carter Comstock when she shared a picture of them together via her Instagram. But only after a year together, in 2022, Patrick confirmed that they are no longer a couple because "it didn't work," according to People magazine.