Daniel Suarez credits team for good finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Is Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing a winning formula in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Daniel Suarez signed a deal to drive for Pitbull's Trackhouse Racing in 2021, which some saw as career-suicide for the young driver. Fortunately for Suarez, however, it created a career resurgence for the former Xfinity Champion. He might even be on the brink of making the playoffs come August.

These could be lofty goals for a team that didn't even exist a year ago, but Daniel Suarez is trending upward in the Cup Series. After finishing near dead last in the Daytona 500, Suarez recovered for two top-20 finishes before running into trouble again at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Shout out to @CommScope for installing all new equipment and getting my internet up to speed (almost 500mbps!) for tonight’s Pro Invitational Series race at Bristol Dirt 👊🏽 Tune in 8pm ET on @FS1 #SuarezNation pic.twitter.com/JyjQLFYtJC — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) March 24, 2021

Daniel Suarez won't let those finishes define his season, and he has since proceeded to work his way up to 17th by the end of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. He could have finished in the top ten if it wasn't for a speeding penalty late in the race, but P17 is still impressive for a start-up team.

“I’m very proud of everyone in this group. They work very, very hard. They build a very fast car. It was a car capable of finishing in the Top 10, that’s for sure,” Daniel Suarez said after his finish at Atlanta.

“I made a mistake on my part that kind of got us out of contention. But it’s something very good to build on.”

However, Daniel Suarez will face steep challenges at Bristol, especially with his lack of dirt track experience, he could make up ground at Martinsville, Richmond and Talladega. He also has more mile-and-a-half tracks like Kansas and Darlington, which could help him improve.

First time on dirt today 😅 It was great!! 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q59WTItal1 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) March 23, 2021

Daniel Suarez might not have a lot to show for his first six races with Trackhouse Racing, but the team and the driver are gaining a lot of experience out there. Their performances this season may not translate to a win, however, they could finish top-ten at least once this year.