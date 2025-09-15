Daniel Suárez’s statistical autopsy since Trackhouse announced his exit

Daniel Suárez is set to leave Trackhouse Racing and perhaps the NASCAR Cup Series after this season. In July, Trackhouse announced that Suárez would leave the No. 99 Chevy team after five years in 2026. The team later signed Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch to replace him for the upcoming season.Suárez joined Trackhouse in 2021 and won his first Cup race the following season at Sonoma Raceway. He added another victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway last year but has struggled this season with six top-10 finishes so far. Since July, he has managed two seventh-place finishes at Watkins Glen International and Richmond Raceway.The 33-year-old also came close to a win at Daytona International Speedway but finished second during the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400.Suárez led six laps during the race and had hoped for a win at the last race of the regular season to make the playoffs. However, he fell just 0.031 seconds short of a win after Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line ahead.&quot;Hopefully we are done with all this drama&quot; - Daniel Suárez optimistic about his racing futureOptions in the Cup Series are limited for Daniel Suárez and the Mexican native could return to the Xfinity Series in 2026. While Legacy Motor Club could expand to a third car, its charter status is under legal dispute and Kaulig Racing represents a realistic landing spot if Ty Dillon's seat opens. However, if no Cup ride materializes, Suárez may return to the Xfinity Series.Suárez sounded hopeful of his plans ahead on an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. After his four-wide finish at Daytona, he expressed confidence in announcing his plans for 2026 in the following weeks.&quot;I hope that in the next few weeks, next month, we can get something done and hopefully make it public for you guys very soon. Honestly, I'm excited for where things are heading. I just have to continue to do my job on the racetrack and off the racetrack, and hopefully we are done with all this drama,&quot; Daniel Suárez said.However, there have been no statements from him in the past three weeks. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaniel Suárez made his Cup debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 and moved to Stewart-Haas Racing after two seasons. After a single season, he again switched to Gaunt Brothers Racing and became a foundational driver for the newly established Trackhouse Racing in 2021. His best Cup Series result came in 2022 after he made his first playoff appearance and finished 10th in overall point standings.This season, Suárez also won a NASCAR Xfinity race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico.