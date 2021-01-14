Darrell Wallace Jr. addresses his critics during interview

It's no secret that NASCAR Cup Series driver, Darrell Wallace Jr. has been through hell and back in 2020, which had a lot to do with his stance on police brutality and the Confederate flag.

While NASCAR and a majority of their drivers threw their support behind Wallace Jr's mission of banning the rebel flag and promoting equality, NASCAR fans took issue with Black lives matter being promoted.

Wallace Jr also drew flack from NASCAR fans after a team member of his mistook a garage rope for a noose at Talladega Super Speedway which prompted a investigation by the FBI into a hate crime. The noose ended up just being a piece of rope to hold up a garage door, but fans still thought Wallace Jr. had placed the noose there himself.

Fans even started to think that Wallace Jr was simply using his position as NASCAR's only African American Cup Series driver to keep him employed. Wallace Jr. has a steady record at the Xfinity and Truck Series level, which is proof enough of his ability, but everyone still want to believe that he has no talent.

Believe it or not though, Darrel Wallace Jr., who will be joining 23XI Racing in 2021, doesn't care about his haters and will continue to promote social change in NASCAR no matter what. Not only is that a huge show of bravery by the young driver, it is also a testament to how dedicated he is to his cause.

I pissed a lot of people off," the 27-year-old driver told Justin Sylveister of E News. "At the end of the day, I'm just a normal Joe that likes to have fun and race cars for a living," Bubba continued. "And that's what I try to come across as, but, hey, when you start to speak on things that affect you in real life, people hate that. So now I'm hated. Oh well."

Again, that's a bold stance for someone that just pissed off half of the fan base only a few short months ago. Beyond that, it is also a glowing indicator that Bubba Wallace Jr. will go against the grain if it means supporting something he believes in. It might even help drive him to a title one day.

Seriously though, Bubba Wallace Jr. is good driver, and with the help of 23XI Motorsports, he could end up being a championship contender in 2021. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but he has the right attitude to become one of the most electrifying drivers in the sport.