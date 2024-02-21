Daytona 500 conspiracy: Is William Byron’s win clean or was his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman robbed?

As William Byron edged his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to a famous Daytona 500 win, a theory emerged as fans online speculated whether Byron's win was clean or if his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was unjustly denied the coveted victory.

How true is this theory? Did NASCAR make an error in their biggest race of the season? Was Alex Bowman robbed at Daytona International Speedway on Monday? Follow along as we unravel this Daytona 500 conspiracy theory.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 was pushed forward to Monday due to weather constraints in the state of Florida. With fans bracing for a spectacle befitting the Great American Race, anticipation was high amongst the racing community.

To say that the Cup race on Monday was chaotic for the most part would be an unfair claim. The race proceeded relatively smoothly for much of its duration, with only one caution until the closing stages. However, it was the 192nd lap when the real drama started to unfold.

Following a massive pile-up, dubbed "The Big One", with just eight laps to go, multiple heavyweights including the likes of Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney saw their night coming to a premature end. Despite the chaos, Bowman remained in contention for victory, positioning himself for a potential triumph. Yet, just as Bowman's hopes soared, a collision between Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric brought out a caution, effectively ending the race prematurely.

The timing of the caution raised eyebrows, with fans questioning whether NASCAR's decision to declare William Byron the winner over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate was justified.

The controversy centered on the interpretation of NASCAR's rules regarding race conclusion. NASCAR officials deemed the race official as the white flag was displayed before the caution, signaling that the next flag would end the race. Aerial photos shared by NASCAR's X handle confirmed William Byron's position as the leader at the pivotal moment, solidifying his victory despite the outcry from Alex Bowman's supporters.

Expand Tweet

William Byron credits NASCAR legend Chad Knaus for his successes

Speaking in the press conference following the race, William Byron reflected on his journey in the sport. He acknowledged the challenges he faced and learned along the way especially due to his lack of racing, or karting, exposure in his childhood days. The 26-year-old said (via Speedway Digest):

"For sure. There's a lot of doubt that creeps in. I feel like it goes back to me wondering if I'm right for this sport because I'm so — I came in in such a good)different way, and I feel like there's a lot of things that I didn't learn like going through go-karts and quarter midgets and all those things."

A lack of racing background added to his reputation in the NASCAR world, and being a driver for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series certainly added to the pressure a young William Byron faced in his early days as a Cup driver. He revealed:

"So I kind of wonder sometimes, or did wonder, man, am I doing it right or do I have all the ingredients it takes. Definitely had to just learn, kind of just grow a little bit thicker skin to be in the Cup Series and learn what it takes each week. I feel like that took time. That took probably three and a half years to really get to that point."

William Byron credited legendary NASCAR spotter, Hall of Famer, and current Hendrick Motorsports VP Chad Knaus, among others, who helped the driver of the No. 24 find his feet. He revealed:

"I think some of the people and relationships I had with Chad (Knaus), he enforced that. I feel like he kind of brought me to the next level, just seeing how he operated and how he handled things."