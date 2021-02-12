Daytona 500 starting lineup for NASCAR's biggest race 

The Daytona 500 starting lineup features NASCAR's biggest stars, from two-time champion Kyle Busch to defending champion Chase Elliott and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
The Daytona 500 starting lineup features two of the sport's young stars on the front row, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman starting on the pole and teammate Williams Byron starting second.
Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon earned the Row 2 spots in the Daytona 500 starting lineup with wins in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels Thursday night. The rest of the Daytona 500 starting lineup was set in the Duels Thursday and qualifying time trials on Wednesday.
NASCAR's biggest stars have already figured prominently in Daytona Speedweeks. Busch won the season-opening Busch Clash when Elliott and Ryan Blaney wrecked in the final turn on the Daytona Road Course.
Denny Hamlin, who will start 25th in the Daytona 500 starting lineup, will try to make history as the only driver to win three straight Daytona 500s. He could also become just the third driver to win NASCAR's biggest race four or more times. AFormer Cup champions Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. will be looking to win the Daytona 500 for the first time, while Elliott could join his father as a Daytona 500 champion. Only Busch starts up front in the Daytona 500 starting lineup.
The Daytona 500 starting lineup was set through the Daytona Duels Thursday night. Four drivers raced their way into the Daytona 500 starting lineup, with Ryan Preese and David Ragan racing their way in the Daytona Duels and Austin Cindric and Kaz Grala making it on qualifying speed.
The Daytona 500 starting lineup will take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday Feb. 14.
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup
1 Alex Bowman No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Aric Almirola No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4 Austin Dillon No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5 Christopher Bell No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 Bubba Wallace No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7 Ryan Newman No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
8 Kevin Harvick No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
9 Joey Logano No. 22 Penske Racing Ford
10 Kyle Busch No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11 Ryan Preece No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
12 Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13 Kyle Larson No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Ryan Blaney No. 12 Penske Racing Ford
15 Daniel Suarez No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
16 Corey Lajoie No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17 Michael McDowell No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18 David Ragan No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 Jamie McMurray No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20 Kurt Busch No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
22 Chris Buescher No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
23 Matt DiBenedetto No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
24 Brad Keselowski No. 2 Penske Racing Ford
25 Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26 Martin Truex Jr. No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27 Cole Custer No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29 Joey Gase No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29 Tyler Reddick No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30 Chase Briscoe No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31 Erik Jones No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
32 Derrick Cope No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
33 Quin Houff No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
34 Ross Chastain No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
35 Cody Ware No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
36 Anthony Alfredo No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37 Josh Bilicki No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38 BJ McLeod No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
39 Austin Cindric No. 33 Penske Racing Ford
40 Kaz Grala No. 16 Kaulig Racing ChevroletPublished 12 Feb 2021, 12:23 IST