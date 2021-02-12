Daytona 500 starting lineup for NASCAR's biggest race 

The Daytona 500 starting lineup features NASCAR's biggest stars, from two-time champion Kyle Busch to defending champion Chase Elliott and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

The Daytona 500 starting lineup features two of the sport's young stars on the front row, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman starting on the pole and teammate Williams Byron starting second.

Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon earned the Row 2 spots in the Daytona 500 starting lineup with wins in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels Thursday night. The rest of the Daytona 500 starting lineup was set in the Duels Thursday and qualifying time trials on Wednesday.

We talk with Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace after their last-lap battle at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/vqAFlds2Zh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 12, 2021

Daytona 500: TV schedule, green flag | Weather forecast | Storylines

NASCAR's biggest stars have already figured prominently in Daytona Speedweeks. Busch won the season-opening Busch Clash when Elliott and Ryan Blaney wrecked in the final turn on the Daytona Road Course.

Denny Hamlin, who will start 25th in the Daytona 500 starting lineup, will try to make history as the only driver to win three straight Daytona 500s. He could also become just the third driver to win NASCAR's biggest race four or more times. AFormer Cup champions Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. will be looking to win the Daytona 500 for the first time, while Elliott could join his father as a Daytona 500 champion. Only Busch starts up front in the Daytona 500 starting lineup.

Kyle Busch prior to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona.

The Daytona 500 starting lineup was set through the Daytona Duels Thursday night. Four drivers raced their way into the Daytona 500 starting lineup, with Ryan Preese and David Ragan racing their way in the Daytona Duels and Austin Cindric and Kaz Grala making it on qualifying speed.

The Daytona 500 starting lineup will take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday Feb. 14.

Advertisement

Also Read: Daytona 500 Winners: Records, upsets

Take a look at the projected starting lineup for Sunday's #DAYTONA500. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 12, 2021

More: Ranking NASCAR's top Cup teams

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

1 Alex Bowman No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 Aric Almirola No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4 Austin Dillon No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5 Christopher Bell No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 Bubba Wallace No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7 Ryan Newman No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

8 Kevin Harvick No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

9 Joey Logano No. 22 Penske Racing Ford

10 Kyle Busch No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Advertisement

11 Ryan Preece No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

12 Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13 Kyle Larson No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14 Ryan Blaney No. 12 Penske Racing Ford

15 Daniel Suarez No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

16 Corey Lajoie No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17 Michael McDowell No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18 David Ragan No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19 Jamie McMurray No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20 Kurt Busch No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

22 Chris Buescher No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

23 Matt DiBenedetto No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

24 Brad Keselowski No. 2 Penske Racing Ford

25 Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26 Martin Truex Jr. No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27 Cole Custer No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

29 Joey Gase No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

29 Tyler Reddick No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30 Chase Briscoe No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31 Erik Jones No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

32 Derrick Cope No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

33 Quin Houff No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

34 Ross Chastain No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

35 Cody Ware No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

36 Anthony Alfredo No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Josh Bilicki No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38 BJ McLeod No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

39 Austin Cindric No. 33 Penske Racing Ford

40 Kaz Grala No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet