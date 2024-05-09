Denny Hamlin's Air Jordan Collection: A sneak peek into the NASCAR star's shoe game

As a veteran of the sport and one of NASCAR's most popular drivers, Denny Hamlin remains one of the wealthiest figures on the racing circuit. Being a team owner in the Cup Series, and a host of one of the fan-favorite podcasts, "Actions Detrimental", Hamlin's multi-faceted wealth as a driver, a team owner, and an entrepreneur, has positioned him as one of the most affluent drivers in the world.

Hamlin, a sneaker enthusiast, spends a fair bit of that wealth on his massive shoe collection. Like many other atheletes, the 43-year-old superstar is an Air Jordan enthusiast, and has assembled quite a collection over the years. In this article, we take a look into some of the finest pieces in Denny Hamlin's Air Jordan inventory.

Hamlin recently offered fans a glimpse into his expansive Air Jordan collection through social media. An array of over 300 pairs of Jordans left enthusiasts astonished by the sheer magnitude of his sneaker trove.

Expand Tweet

Some of the notable names included in Denny Hamlin's immersive collection are Air Jordan 4 Retro 11Lab4, Air Jordan 1 Mid Fearless "Blue and Great," Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG NRG "Gold Toe," Air Jordan 1 High "Kobe Mamba," Jordan Future Boots, and the Jordan 1 High OG Kraft Caladon.

One standout addition to Hamlin's collection is the one-of-one pair of Jordans inspired by his FedEx-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series car, aptly named the Air Jordan Racer 1.

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin's connection with Michael Jordan

While Hamlin has a jaw-dropping Jordan collection, his connection with Michael Jordan goes beyond the race track. Together, Jordan and Hamlin are the co-owners of the Cup Series outfit 23XI Racing.

It has also been reported by Sports Business Journal that Denny Hamlin is actively working to introduce specially made 23XI gear from Jordan Brand, providing fans with exclusive merchandise available only at the team's race shop, Airspeed.

Reflecting on the partnership between 23XI Racing and Jordan Brand, Hamlin recently pointed out the importance of maintaining the brand's mystique and exclusivity. While the prospect of mass retail distribution could yield financial gains for the team, the JGR driver highlighted the value of preserving the brand's integrity and prestige. He stated (via SBJ):

"It’s been just kind of the Jordan Brand’s scene ever since its inception to not be in mass retail. That’s just the way they’ve always done it. As a race team, we try to respect that the most we can... This is a billion-dollar business. They’ve made such a good brand by being scarce and not just giving people what they want all the time. It’s about building that brand equity and not being available all the time, so it’s a fine line and balance.”

Hamlin is currently ranked fourth in the Driver's Championship this season, with 411 points to his name.