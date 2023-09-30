Despite selling his KBM team, Kyle Busch announces he’ll be involved with Spire Motorsports and race the maximum limit of 5 next season

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch has unveiled his plans for the 2024 season. He has thus dispelled the doubts surrounding his future in the wake of the sale of his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM).

Busch, who recently brokered a deal with Spire Motorsports, affirmed his commitment to the Truck Series. He announced his intention to compete in the maximum allowed five races in the upcoming season.

The decision to relinquish the assets of KBM, a team with an illustrious 14-year legacy, raised speculation about Busch's next move within the racing circuit.

However, the driver addressed the uncertain future in a press conference preceding the Cup Series playoff race in Talladega. He shed light on his multifaceted role within the Spire organization.

As reported by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch's involvement with Spire will extend beyond the track, encompassing a strategic advisory role. He will serve as a consultant, imparting his wealth of racing wisdom to the Spire team.

Furthermore, the racing icon confirmed his return to competitive racing, indicating that he will pilot the car for five races in the Truck Series, maximizing his allowed participation.

In his own words, Busch stated:

"I will still be involved with Spire on the Truck Series level... and also still run my five Truck Series races."

Spire Motorsports chief confident of Kyle Busch Motorsports deal

Co-owner of Spire Motorsports, Jeff Dickerson, expressed confidence in the newfound partnership.

Reflecting the team's ambition and determination to make a mark in the world of NASCAR, he emphasized the team's commitment to success:

"I don't know how many more of these deals we have to do before people know we're for real," stated Dickerson.

Additionally, Dickerson provided insight into the strategic aspects of the acquisition, revealing that Spire Motorsports will maintain its alignment with Hendrick Motorsports.

This crucial partnership will see Spire continue to utilize Hendrick engines in the Cup Series, ensuring a seamless transition and the retention of the team's competitive edge.

While the focus has recently shifted from his Cup Series standings to the sale of KBM, Busch will be back in action this weekend on the Talladega Superspeedway. There, he will be eyeing a top 8 spot in the playoffs standings, driving for Richard Childress Racing.

As the 2024 season looms on the horizon, the NASCAR community anticipates the impact of this strategic alliance. With Kyle Busch's experience and personality, and Spire Motorsports' fitter financial prowess, the stage is set for an exciting season ahead in the Truck Series.