Did Chase Elliott just end Brad Keselowski’s last real playoff hope? 

The Quaker State 400 race weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway was a tough one to digest for Brad Keselowski. The driver saw a potential race win and maybe his final chance to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs this season was taken away by Chase Elliott on the final lap of the race.

Keselowski looked all set to qualify for the playoffs by clinching a victory at Atlanta despite being far below the playoff elimination line. Keselowski led seven different times during the race, leading a total of 46 laps. He and his teammate, Chris Buescher, stuck together and controlled the race before Buescher faded back from the competition due to older tires.

A wreck on lap 67 involving 23 drivers meant an opportunity for an underdog or wild card winner. The 41-year-old driver had to fight for the win solely with two of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers behind his back. Chase Elliott was able to overtake Keselowski on the very last lap of them race after help from his teammate, Alex Bowman.

Keselowski would still think about how he could have managed the race differently and had his golden and, probably the last opportunity to qualify for the playoffs this year. He expressed himself after the race and said that there's nothing that he could have changed.

"The 9 just had the 48 behind him, giving him a huge push, and there was nothing I could do to cover that. When we had our cars linked up at RFK, we could do the same thing. But we lost that, and it was just kind of a two-on-one, and I fought as hard as I could," Brad Keselowski said during post-race media interaction.

The RFK Racing driver's hopes for the playoffs almost ended after Atlanta, as three of the final eight races will be contested on road courses before a guaranteed fierce event at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski's chances look slim as his road course record shows that he is winless in the last 50 career road course races and has no top ten finishes in the last 17.

"I just want to win", says Brad Keselowski after the race at Atlanta

Brad Keselowski finished second during the Quaker State 400 race at Atlanta as Chase Elliott took the lead of the race on the very last lap. Keselowski might have lost his final chance of qualifying for the playoffs as he is currently ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

The driver could have become the second driver to qualify for the playoffs, far off from the elimination line by clinching a victory, similar to Shane Van Gisbergen in Mexico City. Keselowski expressed his thought process behind his playoff position after the race.

"I don’t think about that. I just want to win," Brad Keselowski said when asked about his playoff qualification post-race.

Brad Keselowski's words clearly show his desperation to get a win as soon as possible in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver would hope to clinch a victory in the upcoming races of the season, but it will not be easy, based on his record in road course races.

The driver will be back in action in the next race at the Chicago Street Course and hopes to get the win that he couldn't this weekend.

