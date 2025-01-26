Did Dale Earnhardt and son Dale Jr. ever compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona? All you need to know

Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. are regarded as the greatest father-son duo in NASCAR history. Dale Jr. and his father have competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, marking one of the rare instances where the legendary father-and-son duo raced together. They also left their mark in their Rolex 24 at Daytona debut in 2001, showcasing their skills in the world of sports car endurance racing.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt had rarely competed outside of stock car racing. However, he took part in the 2001 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series 24-hour endurance sports car race, marking one of the few times he competed in a non-NASCAR event.

Dale Sr. and his son Dale Jr. joined the Corvette Racing in a Chevrolet Corvette C5-R, competing in the GTS class. Their teammates were Andy Pilgrim and Kelly Collins. The father-son duo finished the 24 Hours of Daytona second in their class and 4th overall, an impressive result considering this was Dale Sr.’s only appearance in the event.

The participation of Earnhardt’s in the 2001 Rolex 24 at Daytona captured the attention of fans and media alike. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., it was more than just a race; it was a life-long moment with his father and legendary NASCAR driver, who tragically passed away several weeks later in the 2001 Daytona 500.

The class victories that season included: the GTS class win went to the #2 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R from Corvette Racing, the GT class was won by the #31 Porsche 996 GT3-RS from White Lightning Racing, the SRP class was won by the #63 Kudzu DLY from Downing/Atlanta Racing, and the SRP II class was won by the #21 Archangel Motorsport Services Lola B2K/40.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s additional Rolex 24 at Daytona participation

After Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death, his son returned to the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2004. He raced for the Howard-Boss Motorsports team in a #2 Pontiac-powered Crawford DP03 Daytona Prototype, teaming up with Tony Stewart and Andy Wallace. They finished third in their class and fifth overall.

Some NASCAR drivers who are racing in the ongoing 63rd edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway are Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Cindric, rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch, and NASCAR driver and broadcaster Parker Kligerman.

SVG and Zilisch are in the same team, #91 Trackhouse TF Sport Chevrolet.

