Did Greg Biffle ever win the Daytona 500? Examining the NASCAR veteran's record at the iconic race

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle competed in the Cup Series for 16 years but never won the iconic Daytona 500. His best finishes were third place in 2010 and 2012. Biffle also has four top-10 finishes at the 'Great American Race,' one in 2008 and three between 2013 and 2015.

Biffle first raced in the Daytona 500 in 2003 and finished 21st. His first attempt at the event the previous year (2002) in a Roush Ford was unsuccessful after he failed to qualify. The Washington native earned the pole position at Daytona in 2004 and started in first place but ended in 12th position. The race was eventually won by Dale Earnhardt Jr. who led 58 of the 200 laps after starting third.

In the 2012 Daytona 500, Biffle was in second place with one lap to go but finished third. The following year, he lost his position again and dropped from second at the last lap, ending up sixth. This was the third time in four years he was in second place near the end but couldn’t secure a win.

Trending

Biffle's last attempt at the Daytona 500 was in 2022 with the NY Racing Team, where he finished 36th. While he never won the Daytona 500, he won his first Cup Series race, the 2003 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Will Greg Biffle race at the 2025 Daytona 500?

Greg Biffle steeped away from full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 but never officially retired. He was rumored to compete at the Daytona 500 last season with the NY Racing Team but did not race due to "unfulfilled contract obligations".

The season-opening race is scheduled for next weekend and Biffle again confirmed his absence from the event during an episode of "Let's Go Racing with David Starr" last November.

"I don’t have anything in the works right now, so I would say Daytona in February is probably slim. I definitely will be there. I love that time of the year and Daytona, so I’ll be down there wandering around, but as far as being behind the wheel, it’s probably unlikely this year [2025]," Greg Biffle said during the episode while speaking to the host (00:18 onwards).

"I want to put something together and run another [Daytona 500] in a good, competitive car. So I need to get off my butt and start working on it and find a good car to drive...There's definitely some opportunities. I just need to go start shaking the trees and, you know, get something worked out," he added.

Greg Biffle earned championships in the Truck Series (2000) and Xfinity Series (2002). In the Cup Series, he earned 19 wins and finished in the top 10 over 170 times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback