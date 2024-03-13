Did Netflix's 'NASCAR Full Speed' drive the recent surge in NASCAR Viewership?

In a bid to expand its audience base and deepen engagement with fans, NASCAR ventured into the entertainment streaming universe, launching a brand new docuseries on Netflix titled NASCAR: Full Speed.

Akin to Formula 1's famous Netflix series Drive To Survive, Full Speed offered fans a sneak peek into the intricacies of the behind-the-scene drama in the sport. The docuseries featured nine of the 16 Cup Series playoff drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and others.

Released on January 30, 2024, the show proved to be a success among fans. A heavy investment by the sport's governing body, reportedly over $5 million, and the inclusion of producers such as retired legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid dividends. Full Speed was ranked among the top 10 Netflix shows in the United States in the first week of it's release.

However, the big question that remains is whether the Netflix docuseries had a similar effect on NASCAR's viewership as Drive To Survive had on Formula 1.

Departing from previous trends, NASCAR's viewership in the ongoing season has been on the rise. The last three Cup races in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Phoenix have seen increased viewership when compared to the events' 2023 editions.

The recent Cup Series race in Phoenix, the Shriners Children's 500, which was won by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, saw a commendable 19% increase in numbers when compared to last season.

Also to be noted is the increase in NASCAR's social media following since the release of the Netflix docuseries. Journalist Seth Eggert put forward an interesting statistic, highlighting the sport's substantial gain on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram a month after Full Speed was released.

However, it should be noted that there are numerous factors that contribute to the growth of a sport's popularity. While the Netflix show unquestionably played a pivotal role, the quality of races, drivers' popularity and branding/advertising efforts continue to contribute to the sport's growing appeal.

NASCAR drivers on Full Speed's impact on their popularity

Many of the current drivers in the sport reacted positively to the new NASCAR docuseries.

Veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin praised the Netflix show for its ability to serve as an introduction for new fans. He said (via First Coast News):

"I thought it was a very good introduction for new fans, because they also teach you 101 stuff like here's how it works."

Meanwhile, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney cited personal encounters with individuals who attended races after being intrigued by the documentary. The Team Penske driver said:

"You hope it reaches the NASCAR fans already. And you hope it reaches somebody that doesn't know anything about the sport. That's what that platform does. Netflix. Heck, I met a lot of people in LA who were like this is our first race because we watched the documentary and we were intrigued and we wanted to check it out. And that's what you hope to do."

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick highlighted the tangible impact of "Full Speed" on drivers' social media presence. He stated:

"Certainly, a number of drivers including myself saw pretty significant bump in following on social channels."