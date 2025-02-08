Did Ricky Rudd ever win the Daytona 500? All you need to know

No, Ricky Rudd never won the Daytona 500. He competed in the Daytona 500 for many years and was always considered a strong contender, with one of his most memorable moments in the competition coming in 1984.

During the Busch Clash at Daytona, Rudd was involved in a violent crash that left him with a concussion and torn cartilage. His face was swollen, and his eyes were nearly swollen shut. In order to see properly, he taped his eyelids open and completed the race despite his injuries.

Recounting the incident, Richard Petty said (via ESPN):

"He had a job to do, and nothing was going to stop him."

In 2007, Ricky Rudd had another strong shot at the race while driving for Robert Yates Racing. He qualified second for the Daytona 500. However, he crashed in the Bud Shootout just before the 500, damaging his car. Since he didn’t have a backup car, he had to be more careful during the main race. He still put in a solid performance but did not win the race.

The now-68-year-old made his NASCAR debut in 1975 at North Carolina Speedway. By 1977, he was racing full-time in the Cup Series and won the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award. In 1983, Rudd won his first two Cup Series races and became the youngest driver to win the pole for the Daytona 500 at that time. Over the years, he drove for top teams like Richard Childress Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and Robert Yates Racing. He recorded 23 career wins and maintained a winning streak for 16 consecutive seasons from 1983 to 1998, a rare achievement in NASCAR.

Ricky Rudd also set a record for the most consecutive starts in NASCAR history, starting in 788 straight races. This record stood until Jeff Gordon eventually surpassed it. One of his best seasons came in 1991 when he finished second in the championship standings while driving for Hendrick Motorsports. He came close to winning the title that year but ultimately finished behind Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Ricky Rudd on his Hall of Fame induction: “This is the highlight of everything”

Ricky Rudd was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2025, an honor he described as his career's greatest achievement. Despite winning 23 Cup Series races and holding the record for most consecutive starts at one point, he considered the Hall of Fame recognition the most special moment in his decades-long journey in NASCAR.

Rudd told NASCAR’s Alex Weaver about his induction:

"It's something special. I don't know how to word it because it is special, and you realize that. I've been fortunate to win some races, but to me, this is the highlight of everything."

Rudd’s career in NASCAR began in the 1970s. In 1977, he won the Rookie of the Year award. He continued to make history in 1981 when he became the youngest driver at the time to win the pole for the Daytona 500 at the age of 24.

After competing in NASCAR for over three decades, Rudd retired from full-time racing in 2007. His final Cup Series start was at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he drove the No. 88 Ford. He finished his career with 23 wins, 194 top-five finishes, and 374 top-10s in NASCAR’s top division. In 2023, he was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Ricky Rudd was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Carl Edwards and Ralph Moody as part of the Class of 2025. The Blue Jacket ceremony took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Rudd officially joined the sport’s legends.

