Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. own North Wilkesboro Speedway? Inside his efforts to bring the track back to life

No, Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't own North Wilkesboro Speedway. The track is owned by Speedway Motorsports. However, the NASCAR Hall of Famer was instrumental in reviving the historic North Carolina short track with his passion and belief in its cultural importance.

Once a beloved venue, NASCAR stopped racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway after the 1996 Cup race, until Dale Jr. stepped in. What began as a digital preservation effort, quickly turned into a full-fledged restoration campaign, leading to its eventual return in 2023.

How did NASCAR move on from North Wilkesboro?

NASCAR First Union 400 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. Source: Getty

Opened in 1949, the North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted 93 NASCAR Cup Series races for nearly five decades. It was known for its unique configuration with an uphill backstretch and a downhill frontstretch. Legends like Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip thrived here, in one of NASCAR's Southeastern strongholds.

However, the track was closed by 1996, because NASCAR wanted to expand into larger markets. Its two race dates were sold off and Jeff Gordon won the last Cup race. For years, the track decayed. Sparse local events tried to keep it breathing, but nothing stuck, until Earnhardt Jr. helped bring it back into public conversation.

How Dale Earnhardt Jr. sparked a grassroots revolution at North Wilkesboro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (3) speeds down the front stretch during the 2022 Cars Tour LMSC 125. Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2019 initiative changed everything. As part of an iRacing project to digitally scan historic tracks, Earnhardt organized a clean-up day at the 0.625-mile short track. Volunteers showed up in droves. The photos went viral. And for the first time in years, hope returned to the Wilkes County hills.

From that moment on, Earnhardt Jr. became the most visible ambassador for the track's revival. Though he clarified his stakes in The Dale Jr. Download podcast in April 2022:

"We've been working to try to help, find out what the future or purpose could be for that property for a long time. I don't have any monetary involvement, no ownership, I just have a passion and that's all I own in the whole thing. I want to see this track do something." (0:14 onwards)

His commitment brought critical attention from NASCAR executives, lawmakers, and track owners alike. In 2021, the track's revival gained institutional traction when the state of North Carolina allocated $18 million in federal relief funds to revamp historic motorsport venues, including North Wilkesboro.

With Speedway Motorsports overseeing the track, and Earnhardt lending credibility, the speedway saw a full restoration, just in time to host the All-Star Race.

Will there be a NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks with Mike Queen before the 2022 Cars Tour LMSC 125 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Source: Getty

North Wilkesboro officially returned to the NASCAR national stage in 2023, hosting the All-Star Race for the first time since its closure. The event drew widespread attention, though racing quality remained a topic of debate due to the current short-track package and aging surface.

Despite hosting back-to-back All-Star Races, some, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. believe North Wilkesboro Speedway deserves more than just a one-off exhibition. This includes former Cup champion Kevin Harvick. Speaking on the Happy Hour Podcast last week, Harvick expressed his desire to see it as a points race instead of its current all-star exhibition format.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. echoed Harvick's thoughts, adding:

"You could get me to buy into the idea of somehow taking the (Bowman Gray) Clash and the All-Star Race and mashing it into one event... Maybe to kick our season off, we have an all-star event at the start of the year. If it meant Wilkesboro got the points race, it needs a 400-lapper.... I do believe things go in circles. Everything that was old is new again… We will have a short-track package that we all love one day." (0:23 onwards)

Whether North Wilkesboro ultimately becomes a points-paying race remains uncertain, but momentum is building. Its return has gone from a nostalgic exhibition to a serious venue with the support of legends like Earnhardt Jr. ensuring its story is far from over.

