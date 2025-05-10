Does Ryan Blaney own a race track? All you need to know

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney recently joined his father, Dave Blaney, as co-owner of Sharon Speedway. The 0.375-mile oval track in Ohio opened in 1929 and has hosted dirt series, including the World of Outlaws and the All-Star Circuit of Champions. It also hosted a NASCAR Grand National Series race in 1954.

Ad

The new ownership move was announced last Saturday, on May 3, as the track enters its 96th anniversary season and comes into effect on Saturday, May 10. Local businessman and racer, Will Thomas III, also joined as part-owner of the dirt facility, which is named after a nearby town in Pennsylvania.

"Excited to be joining Sharon Speedway and my dad as a partial owner. This track has meant a lot to our family throughout the years. Looking forward to keeping the legacy in racing going," Ryan Blaney wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blaney was brought in as a partner after former co-owners Jim Weller Sr. and Ron Kirila passed away this year. Sharon Speedway is the oldest continuously operated family-owned dirt track in the US. It has been in the Blaney family since 2002, when Dave Blaney purchased it along with Weller Sr., and Bill, and Ron Kirila.

"It's kind of a Blaney staple": Ryan Blaney on home track in Ohio

Sharon Speedway has an even deeper connection to the Blaney family. Ryan Blaney’s grandfather, Lou Blaney, raced at the track and won 600 races over 47 seasons, including 121 Modified and 11 Sprint Car wins.

Ad

Dave Blaney, a former World of Outlaws and USAC champion, also became the oldest driver, at 58 years old, to win in the Outlaw series at Sharon in 2021.

The Team Penske No. 12 Ford driver talked about growing up at the track during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He shared his experience of selling brochures there at the age of eight and now joining his father in continuing the family’s deep roots at the track.

Ad

"I don't know what would have happened to the speedway. I didn’t wanna see it go anywhere or change....It's kind of a Blaney staple. And we're excited for the future. I can't wait to see what we can do with that place," Ryan Blaney said (01:25).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first event of the 2025 season at Sharon Speedway is set for Saturday, May 10. The speedway will host the 410 Sprint Cars racing. More events include the World of Outlaws in May, July, and September and the Super DIRTcar Series on August 11.

Lou Blaney, who helped run the track before he passed away in 2009, is also honored with the annual Lou Blaney Memorial race. This year, the Lou Blaney Memorial is scheduled for August 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.