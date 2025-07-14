"Don’t bite the hand that feeds you": NASCAR fans turn on 23XI and FRM for final desperate legal push to stop charter loss

Cup Series teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, have been in a legal battle with NASCAR, which has ignited serious debates across the racing fraternity. The core issue of the dispute between the parties is the sports charter system, which was introduced back in 2016. The 23XI Racing team and the Front Row Motorsports team have come together to challenge certain aspects of the charter policies.

Ad

The Cup Series teams have recently filed a motion for a restraining order as a final desperate push to keep their charters for the rest of the season. The information was reported by Bob Pockrass, via his social media account, where he presented the official statement on the dispute.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans around the world have had mixed reactions to the lawsuit, as some see the team's actions as disloyalty, whereas some support the team in their methods, noting the massive financial investment made by them.

Here are some fan reactions to this news:

Robert @RobertfromLox1 LINK Good! I hope 23XI and FRM lose their tails in this lawsuit. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Ad

"Wait for the trail everyone, then we all get to see who the real villains are!" one fan wrote.

"All the wasted money being spent on this. Nether side will ever be satisfied with what the courts say. This is on Nascar now as much as the 2 teams that filed suit against Nascar," another fan wrote.

Ad

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Kenny @semwin2 LINK JR Motorsports incoming / wishful thinking I know that's a tall order

Ad

"It’s time for 23 and FR to just accept the fight is over, sign the damn contracts and keep your teams, what’s it matter if you win but lose your charters in the process and possibly your teams because of the aftermath?" one fan wrote.

"If nascar is this petty and does this knowing it could kill 2 teams I will be done," another fan wrote.

Ad

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace remains cool amid the 23XI Racing lawsuit

The 23XI Racing team's lawsuit against NASCAR has not been going well, as the team has been taking hard blows against them in the courtroom. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently spoke about the lawsuit during a media session at Sonoma.

"I’m going to keep showing up until the doors are locked or whatever, you know? So, for me, I just show up, have fun. Whatever happens, happens,” Bubba Wallace said via Frontstretch. (1:10 onwards)

Ad

The 31-year-old driver's statements imply that he stands firm in his position and has full faith in the leadership of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan to deal with the legal battles.

Both JR Motorsports and 23XI Racing have been involved in the lawsuit since last year after refusing to sign NASCAR's new charter agreement. The teams have worked under the charter system till now.

Wallace finished 26th during the Cup Series race at Sonoma last weekend and currently finds himself ranked 13th in the Cup Series rankings. The driver will be back in action next weekend for the race at Dover Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.