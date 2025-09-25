"Don't give me hope": NASCAR fans erupt as report confirms the series 'seriously weighing' eliminating the playoffs

NASCAR fans on social media erupted this week after a report revealed that the sanctioning body is “seriously weighing” scrapping the postseason playoff system known as the Chase and returning to a full-season championship format. The idea feels almost unthinkable to longtime followers who’ve grown up with elimination rounds, sudden drama, and race-by-race tension, but insiders say NASCAR is now exploring that very possibility.The speculation stems from internal discussions and a proposal floated by NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff committee. The proposal would overhaul, or even eliminate, the current four-round, 10-race playoff structure that’s been a fixture for more than a decade. One option under consideration: declaring the championship based on cumulative points over a long season, letting consistency, rather than clutch performances late in the year, decide the title.NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck posted about the probable chance of this happening through his social media handle.&quot;Seven months into NASCAR’s process of overhauling its playoffs, the full-season points option is still on the table as a possibility. Here’s a look at the case for why NASCAR could choose that route.&quot; Jeff Gluck wrote via XSeveral fans reacted to Gluck's post and shared their opinions.Here are some fan reactions to the news:Jason Zabransky @JZabranskyLINKDon’t give me hope Jeff !&quot;Denny Hamlin is in the council and he just said there is no way they are going back to full season. Did something change.&quot; One fan wrote&quot;So Jeff isn't a shill today? Im confused.&quot; Another fan wroteHere are some more fan reactions to the news:Dan @DanF158LINKWhy not try the formula approach? Maybe the top 18 get points. Even keep the fast lap point. It makes battles in the middle of the pack interesting and makes top 10s critical and DNFs consequential (they aren't in NASCAR right now)&quot;So you’re saying, there’s a chance?&quot; One fan wrote&quot;A full 36-race points system would be a major and much needed step in the right direction. Our current points structure over the entire season would rock tbh.&quot; Another fan wroteWhy is NASCAR considering eliminating its current Playoff system?NASCAR’s leadership is currently facing a difficult question of whether to stick with the current playoff system or not. Several concerns appear to be pushing the idea of scrapping or radically remodelling the current postseason format.First, there’s the tension between fairness and spectacle. The playoff system rewards big, late-season performances, but critics argue that it often penalises consistency. Under the current elimination-style structure, a single misstep can derail an otherwise strong season, which some feel undermines the merit of consistent performances.Second, internal feedback says the playoffs are increasingly controversial among stakeholders. When the Cup Series playoff committee recently met, sources suggest that multiple members made the case for returning to a full-season, points-based championship, rather than tweaking the elimination rounds.Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: ImagnThird, the current one-race championship finale has drawn particular criticism. Some insiders believe that crowning a champion in one final race places too much weight on a single event instead of evaluating performance over time. The alternative being discussed is a broader and simpler method, counting results over many races, not just the last one.Fourth, the sporting body wants to respond to fan and stakeholder sentiment, as the current playoff system has received significant criticism in recent times, with many believing it is also the reason for the declining viewership of the sport.Ultimately, the sporting body is at a crossroads of opinions. The idea of eliminating playoffs may feel radical, but the conversations reflect genuine unease with how the current system handles pressure, fairness, and spectacle. Whether the sport will move entirely away from this format or settle for a hybrid compromise remains to be seen.