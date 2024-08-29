Drivers that faced an uphill battle to make the 2024 NASCAR playoffs ft. Harrison Burton

With the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its end after 25 races, all eyes are on the final showdown at Darlington Raceway on September 1. As the playoffs loom, every driver will be focused on maximizing their performance in the last race.

A handful of drivers will also be focused on securing a playoff berth, having yet to achieve this goal. Meanwhile, there are others who have already punched their ticket. Some have accomplished this with relative ease, while others have had to work extremely hard.

While racers such as Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick have secured their place on the list with multiple wins, here's a look at the drivers who struggled the entire season yet somehow managed to qualify for the 2024 Playoffs:

Trending

#1. Daniel Saurez

Apart from the early victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Daniel Saurez has had an average year. Placed 17th in the regular season standings, Saurez has managed to finish twice in the top 5 and six times in the top 10. The #99 Trackhouse Racing Team driver has an average start position of 19.44 and an average finish position of 18.32.

#2. Austin Cindric

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric has had a rough 2024 season. Placed 19th in the driver's table, Cindric is over 330 points behind the leader, Tyler Reddick. After 25 races, he has one victory to his name (World Wide Technology Raceway), along with three top 10s and two top 5s. Over the season, Cindric has had an average start of 15.76 and an average finish of 20.92.

#3. Harrison Burton

Standing at 34th place in the regular season, Harrison Burton surprised the NASCAR world by winning the Daytona race on the last lap. His victory has made the scenario quite tough for the likes of Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch. Over the course of the season, Burton has managed to finish twice in the top 10 and once in the top 5, with an average start of 25.4 and an average finish of 25.88.

#4. Chris Buescher

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher has had an average 2024 Cup Series season. While he will fall short of a top 10 regular season finish, his strong performances, including second-place finishes at Kansas Speedway and Sonoma Raceway, along with three other top 5s and 11 top 10 finishes, have secured his spot in the playoffs. Currently sitting 16th in the playoff standings, 21 points above the cutoff, Buescher has an average starting position of 17.28 and an average finish of 13.96.

#5. Ty Gibbs

Driving the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, 2022 Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs has secured his place in the 2024 Cup Series playoffs by a margin of 18 points above Chris Buescher. Throughout the regular season, the young North Carolina-based driver showcased impressive consistency, with seven top 5 finishes and 11 top 10s. Gibbs has an average starting position of 11.24 and an average finish of 14.48. He currently holds the 10th spot in the driver standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback