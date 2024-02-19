Dwayne Johnson aka "The Rock" has some advice for Denny Hamlin being the ‘bad guy’

Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock", has shared his piece of advice to NASCAR's 'bad guy', Denny Hamlin.

Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart Denny Hamlin found himself on the receiving end of boos and jeers from fans during the previous campaign. After being involved in incidents with fan-favorite drivers including the likes of Kyle Larson, the 43-year-old found himself receiving a plethora of heat both in the arena and online.

Hamlin, however, remained unfazed by the reactions. The JGR driver leaned into his newfound persona, embracing the role of the villain and transforming himself into one of the most polarizing figures in the sport.

While Denny Hamlin continues embracing his role as the bad guy, Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson recently shared his advice for the 51-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner.

Johnson, known for his portrayal of villains across various movies and his time as "The Rock" in WWE, was recently announced to play the role of Grand Marshal in the 2024 Cup Series campaign's season-opening race, Daytona 500.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the now-postponed race, Johnson said (via NBC):

"The best and greatest bad guys and villains out there, bad guys, bad girls, villains, are coming from a place of truth,” Johnson said. “One of the cool things that being a great bad guy and a great villain offers — and this is my advice to Denny, is not only do you embrace it but you also get the opportunity to say and do a lot of things that people can’t.

The 51-year-old added:

"A lot of people wish they can, but they don’t so you don’t have to. Let me and Denny do the talking and get the boos."

Dwayne Johnson "impressed" with Denny Hamlin embracing his villain demeanor

Sharing his personal experiences from his illustrious acting and professional wrestling career, Dwayne Johnson expressed his admiration for Denny Hamlin's willingness to embrace his villainous persona. He continued, via the aforementioned source:

"The villain is the greatest thing in the world. It truly is. Now in my world of professional wrestling, I was aware of Denny getting booed and also, I think, impressed with how he has embraced it."

Dwayne Johnson further encouraged individuals to seize the opportunity to play the role of the antagonist. He said:

"I also feel like everybody wants to be the good guy … the good girl. Everyone wants to be loved and cheered and considered the hero, which is great and it’s natural, it’s human psychology and desire. But I felt in my career and through my experience … the rare air is when you have the opportunity and you grab it by the throat and you don’t let it go. That’s the opportunity to be a great bad guy."

The Daytona 500 was postponed yesterday due to bad weather. It is now scheduled to start at 4 P.M. ET on Monday (February 19).