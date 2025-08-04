Every NASCAR era needs Jeff Gordon and here’s why he still matters at 54

Retired NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon turned 54 years old on Monday (August 4). Nearly 10 years after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition, the four-time Cup Series champion has continued to be an integral part of the sport. Now, as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon continues to be an influence on NASCAR.Jeff Gordon was one of the most successful drivers NASCAR has ever seen. He's the only four-time champion in the Cup Series (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001), and his 93 Cup Series victories rank third most all-time. Up until his final race, Gordon continued to be competitive, even competing in the Championship 4 race in his final career start as a full-time driver (2015).Off the racetrack, Gordon paved the way for NASCAR to break into the mainstream. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the California native made numerous commercials, media appearances, and other facets that put NASCAR in the spotlight. Perhaps most notably, Gordon hosted the late-night show Saturday Night Live in 2003.Jeff Gordon helped lift Hendrick Motorsports to being one of the sport's most dominant teams. Not only for his skills behind the wheel, but for his eye for talent. Gordon helped bring in Jimmie Johnson to HMS in 2002 and co-owned the #48 car alongside Rick Hendrick. Johnson went on to become one of the greatest drivers of all time by winning a record-tying seven Cup championships, including an unprecedented five straight (2006-2010). Since he's retired, Gordon has helped mentor current HMS stars such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, who are some of the most dominant names in the sport today.He might be retired from racing, but every NASCAR generation needs someone like Jeff Gordon. The former driver of the #24 knows how to break the sport into the mainstream. With today's drivers looking to do the same, Gordon can be there as a mentor. On the racetrack, Gordon knows the ups and downs better than most, which makes him a great leader for HMS. His on-track accomplishments speak for themselves, but the long-lasting impact of Jeff Gordon goes beyond what he did throughout his 23-year Cup Series career.Hendrick Motorsports wished vice chairman Jeff Gordon a happy birthday in social media postHendrick Motorsports' social media team took to X on Monday to wish longtime champion driver and current vice chairman Jeff Gordon a happy birthday. The 93-time Cup Series winner turned 54 years old on Monday (August 4).HMS' social media team took to X with a graphic of Gordon along with a happy birthday message. Here's what they wrote:&quot;Happy birthday, @JeffGordonWeb!&quot;HMS fields four full-time Cup Series cars, driven by Kyle Larson (#5), Chase Elliott (#9), William Byron (#24), and Alex Bowman (#48). Byron is the current Cup Series points leader with three regular-season races remaining.