Every NASCAR era needs Jeff Gordon and here’s why he still matters at 54

By John Breeden
Published Aug 04, 2025 21:14 GMT
NASCAR: Jack Link
NASCAR: Jack Link's 500 - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Retired NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon turned 54 years old on Monday (August 4). Nearly 10 years after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition, the four-time Cup Series champion has continued to be an integral part of the sport. Now, as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon continues to be an influence on NASCAR.

Ad

Jeff Gordon was one of the most successful drivers NASCAR has ever seen. He's the only four-time champion in the Cup Series (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001), and his 93 Cup Series victories rank third most all-time. Up until his final race, Gordon continued to be competitive, even competing in the Championship 4 race in his final career start as a full-time driver (2015).

Off the racetrack, Gordon paved the way for NASCAR to break into the mainstream. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the California native made numerous commercials, media appearances, and other facets that put NASCAR in the spotlight. Perhaps most notably, Gordon hosted the late-night show Saturday Night Live in 2003.

Ad
Trending

Jeff Gordon helped lift Hendrick Motorsports to being one of the sport's most dominant teams. Not only for his skills behind the wheel, but for his eye for talent. Gordon helped bring in Jimmie Johnson to HMS in 2002 and co-owned the #48 car alongside Rick Hendrick. Johnson went on to become one of the greatest drivers of all time by winning a record-tying seven Cup championships, including an unprecedented five straight (2006-2010). Since he's retired, Gordon has helped mentor current HMS stars such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, who are some of the most dominant names in the sport today.

Ad

He might be retired from racing, but every NASCAR generation needs someone like Jeff Gordon. The former driver of the #24 knows how to break the sport into the mainstream. With today's drivers looking to do the same, Gordon can be there as a mentor. On the racetrack, Gordon knows the ups and downs better than most, which makes him a great leader for HMS. His on-track accomplishments speak for themselves, but the long-lasting impact of Jeff Gordon goes beyond what he did throughout his 23-year Cup Series career.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports wished vice chairman Jeff Gordon a happy birthday in social media post

Hendrick Motorsports' social media team took to X on Monday to wish longtime champion driver and current vice chairman Jeff Gordon a happy birthday. The 93-time Cup Series winner turned 54 years old on Monday (August 4).

HMS' social media team took to X with a graphic of Gordon along with a happy birthday message. Here's what they wrote:

Ad
"Happy birthday, @JeffGordonWeb!"

HMS fields four full-time Cup Series cars, driven by Kyle Larson (#5), Chase Elliott (#9), William Byron (#24), and Alex Bowman (#48). Byron is the current Cup Series points leader with three regular-season races remaining.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications