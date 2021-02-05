Everything you need to know about the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona: Field, schedule, start times 

The Feb. 9 NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona will get the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season off to a strange start this year. For the first time ever, the non-points event will be run on the famed Daytona Road Course.

The NASCAR Busch Clash has kicked off the new season and Speedweeks at Daytona for 42 years, but it has traditionally been run on the 2.5-mile, high-banked oval at Daytona International Speedway. The short, all-star-type event typically served as a tune-up for the Daytona 500.

But the 43rd NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona will be run on the 14-turn, 3.6-mile road course that hosts the annual Rolex 24 at Daytona. Because it will be run on a completely different layout, the race will have little bearing on the Feb. 14 Daytona 500, NASCAR's biggest race. Instead, the race could help teams prepare for the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, which will also be run on the Daytona Road Course.

When is the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona?

The NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be the first race of Speedweeks at Daytona and the first race of the season for NASCAR Cup Series teams. It will be a non-points special event.

Who will race in the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona?

The field will feature 21 NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers. Drivers are eligible for the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona based on the following criteria:

• Past NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona winners who raced in 2020.

• 2020 pole winners

• Former Daytona 500 winners who raced in 2020.

• Former Daytona 500 pole winners who raced in 2020.

• 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers.

• 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners.

• 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.

Who will be in this year's NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona?

The field will feature seven former NASCAR Cup Series champions, six former Daytona 500 winners and 13 winners from last season. Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer were eligible, but both retired after last season. Matt Kenseth was also eligible but does not currently have a ride for this season.

The following drivers are entered in the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona:

Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Penske Racing Ford

Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Penske Racing Ford

Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Racing Ford

Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano - No. 20 Penske Racing Ford

Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

*Ty Dillon - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Chevrolet

Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

*Ty Dillon qualified for the race with a stage win last year. Bubba Wallace, the team's regular driver, is not eligible for the Busch Clash.

What is the format for the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona?

The 126-mile race on the 3.6-mile road course will be 35 laps long with a competition caution flag on Lap 15. The NASCAR Cup Series ran a 65-lap race on the Daytona Road Course last year.

Who are the favorites for the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona?

Chase Elliott on the Daytona Road Course.

Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will be the overwhelming favorite. Elliott has emerged as NASCAR's newest road course ace. He won two road course races last year, including the August race at the Daytona Road Course. Five of his 11 career victories have come on road courses.

Chase Elliott burns it down — big win at Daytona’s Road Course #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yHW54RxjHS — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) August 16, 2020

Other drivers to watch include Martin Truex Jr. (four career road-course wins), Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, who have each won road-course races in recent years.

How will the starting lineup be set for the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona?

The field for the NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona will be set via random draw on Monday, Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway. The crew chief for each team will participate in the random draw, which will be streamed live on Facebook at 9 p.m. EST.

