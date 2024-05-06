Expensive things owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr: A look at NASCAR legend's extravagant lifestyle

Often named among the greatest drivers to ever hit the race track, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s legacy trancends beyond the circuit. An heir to seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr.'s popularity propelled himself to immense financial success.

At 49 years of age, Earnhardt currently has a net worth of about $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), making him the richest driver in NASCAR. It would be no surprise to witness the two-time Xfinity Series champion spending his wealth on a lavish lifestyle. In this article, we take a look at some of the most expensive items owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

1. Mooresville Mansion

Nestled on approximately 200 acres of prime real estate in Mooresville, North Carolina, Dale Jr.'s mansion is a sprawling estate that epitomizes luxury living. With a massive 11,784 square feet of living space, this palatial residence boasts multiple bedrooms, extensive living areas and custom amenities. Purchased in 2007 for an estimated $5 million, the property has undergone significant developments and customizations over the years, making it a true haven for Dale Jr. and his family.

2. Dirty Mo Acres

Situated in the heart of North Carolina's racing territory, Dirty Mo Acres is a 300-acre estate that serves as Dale Jr.'s ultimate retreat. Valued at $5.2 million, this expansive property features a replica Wild West Town, a luxury garage, a 1950s-style gas station, multiple race tracks, a paintball course and even a race track graveyard. With amenities like these, it's no wonder that Dale Jr. and his family choose to reside in the luxurious 11,784-square-foot mansion nestled within this sprawling estate.

3. Private Jet - Cessna Citation Latitude

When it comes to traveling in style, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spares no expense. His private jet, registered as N8JR, is a sleek mode of transportation. With a capacity to carry eight passengers and a crew of two, this jet boasts speeds of up to 522 miles per hour and a maximum range of 2,240 miles. This Pratt & Whitney Turbofan engine-powered plane cost Earnhardt a figure of around $12 million.

Expand Tweet

In August 2019, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a harrowing private jet accident. The incident occurred at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee, where Dale Jr.'s Cessna Citation Latitude veered off the runway and burst into flames upon landing. Dale Jr., his wife Amy, their one-year-old daughter Isla, and the two pilots onboard all escaped the wreckage without serious injuries.

4. No. 8 Budweiser Chevy

One of the most expensive possessions of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the No. 8 Budweiser Chevy was the vehicle he drove in his initial days as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. As a driver for Dale Earnhardt Inc, Dale Jr. has secured numerous iconic Daytona wins while piloting this beautiful red and white Chevrolet, including his 2004 Daytona 500 victory.

Expand Tweet

Earnhardt registered his best-ever Cup Series campaign in 2003, when he finished third in the standings while piloting the No. 8 Chevy. It is reported to be priced at $65 million.

5. Vacation Homes

In addition to his primary residences, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also owned vacation homes in exclusive destinations such as Key West, Florida and Aspen, Colorado. He sold his 3,300-square foot Key West home for a sum of $3 million in 2021.