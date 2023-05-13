Exploring all the 25 drivers added to NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers list

In 1998, to commemorate its 50th anniversary, NASCAR asked a panel to rank the top 50 drivers in the sport's history. As the competition enters its 75th year in 2023, another panel was asked to select 25 additional racers to be included on the list of the top 75 drivers.

The names were disclosed one at a time, five each week, in the run-up to Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The full group of 75 will be recognized at the race.

Here is the list of drivers who were added to this list

1. Sam Ard - Ard finished his career with 22 Xfinity victories, including championships in 1983 and 1984.

2. Greg Biffle - Biffle was the winner of 19 Cup races, 20 Xfinity races, and 17 Truck series events.

3. Kurt Busch - Kurt Busch, a champion in all three NASCAR national series, clinched the Cup title in 2004, the inaugural season of the playoff format.

4. Kyle Busch - He has 62 Cup race victories and two titles (2015, 2019). In his 19 full-time Cup seasons, he has won at least one race.

5. Jeff Burton - Burton won the Coca-Cola 600, a marathon race in NASCAR, in 1999 and 2001. He also won the Southern 500 in 1999.

6. Dale Earnhardt Jr. - The NASCAR Hall of Famer won two Daytona 500s, two Xfinity championships, 26 Cup races, and was named the NMPA Most Popular Driver for a record-tying 15 straight seasons.

7. Carl Edwards - The 2007 Xfinity Series winner, Edwards, won six Craftsman Truck Series events in addition to 38 Xfinity races.

8. Chase Elliott - In 2014, Chase won the Xfinity Series title. Six years later, he joined his father in that by winning the Cup Series.

9. Denny Hamlin - In 16 of his 18 seasons, Hamlin has won at least one Cup race.

10. Kevin Harvick - Harvick has 60 Cup victories, which ranks him 10th all-time. In 2014, he won the Cup title.

11. Ron Hornaday - In 2018 NASCAR saw the introduction of a four-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion into the Hall of Fame.

12. Jimmie Johnson - Among his 83 Cup victories were 11 at Dover, 9 at Martinsville, and 8 at Charlotte.

13. Kasey Kahne - Kahne was the winner of eight Xfinity Series races and five Craftsman Truck Series events.

14. Matt Kenseth - He won the Daytona 500 twice, as well as the Southern 500 and the All-Star Race.

15. Brad Keselowski - The 2012 Cup winner has 35 series victories to his name. He has 39 victories in the Xfinity Series, where he won the title in 2010. He has also won a truck.

16. Bobby Labonte - He won 21 Cup races, such as the 2000 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 1995 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the 2000 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

17. Randy LaJoie - LaJoie is one of just five drivers who have won consecutive championships in the Xfinity Series, which he won in 1996 and 1997.

18. Kyle Larson - The 2021 Cup Series title confirmed his place at NASCAR's pinnacle.

19. Joey Logano - Logano has 32 Cup wins, including titles in 2018 and 2022. He has won at least one Cup race in each of the last 12 seasons.

20. Sterling Marlin - Marlin won three races at Daytona International Speedway, two races at Darlington Raceway, and two races at Talladega Superspeedway. He also triumphed in Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Michigan.

21. Ryan Newman - Newman won the Cup Series 18 times. Checkered flags at the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400 were highlights.

22. Larry Phillips - One of the competition's most successful short-track drivers in history was Phillips.

23. Mike Stefanik - Stefanik won seven NASCAR Modified Series championships and two Busch North Series crowns.

24. Tony Stewart - Stewart has won 49 Cup races, placing him 15th all-time winners list.

25. Martin Truex Jr. - Truex, who has won the Cup Series 32 times, took home the trophy in 2017.

NASCAR's to open Darlington by celebrating its greatest drivers

Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers on Friday (May 12). It will be a part of its Throwback Weekend honoring the 75 drivers regarded as NASCAR's finest.

Truck and Xfinity Series drivers will practice and qualify on Friday afternoon. On Friday night, trucks will compete in a 200-mile race.

