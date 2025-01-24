Exploring 3 incidents that forced NASCAR to red-flag the race feat. the Coca-Cola 600

In NASCAR, red flags signal the complete stoppage of a race due to severe incidents or conditions that jeopardize safety. Unlike caution flags, which slow races, red flags pause all on-track activity until the situation is resolved.

Over the years, NASCAR has seen significant moments where red flags were issued—these moments not only impacted race results but also raised important questions about safety and race protocols.

Here, we look at three incidents that forced NASCAR to red-flag the race.

#3. 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at NASCAR's Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain, chased by driver Christopher Bell at Charlotte Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Date: May 26, 2024

Trending

The Coca-Cola 600 was called off after 249 of the scheduled 400 laps due to lightning followed by a continuous rainstorm. Christopher Bell, who started third and led a race-high 90 laps, was declared the winner.

The decisive moment came when Bell held off Brad Keselowski in a crucial 10-lap sprint following a late caution. Shortly after, lightning halted the race, and heavy humidity made track drying impossible.

NASCAR officials were forced to end the event early, giving Bell his second win of the season. Only 7 of the 400 planned laps were run under the final caution, making this one of the few red-flagged races decided by weather. After the race, Christopher Bell shared his experience saying, via NASCAR.com:

“Man, it feels so good – to win or lose – just to have a great race to go off of,” Bell said. “We were able to pass cars. We lost the lead at times and were able to drive back to the lead. It was a team effort, and it was amazing.”

#2: 2013 Nationwide Series Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Jeffrey Earnhardt spins out off of turn four after wrecking with Travis Pastrana , Robert Richardson Jr. , Jason White- Source: Imagn

Date: February 23, 2013

On the final lap of the Nationwide Series race, Regan Smith’s attempt to block Brad Keselowski triggered a chain reaction involving multiple cars. Rookie Kyle Larson’s vehicle became airborne, slamming into the catch fence. The impact tore off the car's front end, sending debris—including a tire—into the grandstands.

At least 33 fans were injured, with two initially in critical condition. Emergency crews worked on-site, and spectators were taken to local hospitals. The race was delayed for nearly 20 minutes as repairs were made to the fence. Larson, who escaped unhurt, described the experience as chaotic and terrifying.

Talking about the incident post-race, Chip Ganassi’s team owner, along with Kyle Larson, discussed the incident. In their own words, via centralmaine.com:

“Honestly, the race itself pales in comparison to the injuries sustained by the fans,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the fans that were injured as a result of the crash.”

Larson seconded the sentiment:

“I hope all the fans are OK and all the drivers are all right. I saw my engine was gone. Just hope everybody’s all right.”

#1. 2002 Aaron’s 312 at Talladega Superspeedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the Budweiser Chevrolet Monte Carlo, leads the pack - Source: Getty

Date: April 20, 2002

One of the biggest crashes in NASCAR history happened on lap 14 when Scott Riggs attempted a risky pass and triggered a massive pileup. The chaos started as Riggs checked up, leading to Shane Hmiel and Kevin Grubb making contact. Johnny Sauter’s car was struck, causing it to flip twice and block the track entirely.

A total of 31 cars were involved, leaving only 10 undamaged. Among the few drivers to avoid the wreck were Stacy Compton, Jason Keller, and Kenny Wallace, who had already cleared the area before the crash.

The red flag lasted 40 minutes as debris was cleared, and despite the huge damage, only one minor injury was reported. The race resumed with just seven cars on the lead lap, and Jason Keller ultimately won after leading the final stretch. Talking about the crash post-race, Keller said, via ESPN:

"My crew really won the race," said Keller. "They got me off pit road and I had the momentum to get by Compton on the next lap."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback