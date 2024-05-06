Exploring Jeff Gordon's $5M Yacht: All about the lavish ride of NASCAR legend

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon remains one of the wealthiest drivers in the history of the sport. The 52-year-old, who currently serves as the Vice Chairman for Hendrick Motorsports, was named among the highest-earning drivers in his days as a race car driver.

That wealth transitioned into numerous expensive possessions, including a $30 million mansion that Gordon once owned in Florida. Another marvel of Jeff Gordon's illustrious collection is the 24 Karat, his infamous yacht.

Gordon purchased the yacht in 2007, back when he was still competing at the highest level as a Hendrick Motorsports driver. The 106-foot yacht, built by Lazzara, is one of Gordon's most prized possessions.

The yacht offers three spacious staterooms capable of hosting up to six guests. The 24 Karat is manned by a professional crew of four, ensuring hospitality throughout a voyage.

Powered by two robust Detroit Diesel engines churning out a formidable 3,600 horsepower, this yacht is no slouch in the speed department. It offers a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 23 knots.

The yacht is docked in the city of Tampa, Florida. According to Super Yacht Fan, the 24 Karat cost Gordon a fortune of $5 million at the time. It is also reported that the 52-year-old forks out a sum of nearly $1 million every year to ensure its smooth sailing and maintenance.

What are the other specifications of Jeff Gordon's yacht?

Beyond the luxuries of the yacht and its impressive speed and performance, the 24 Karat boasts a weight of approximately 189 tons, ensuring stability and comfort even in rough waters.

With a Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) number, the yacht is also equipped with state-of-the-art communication and navigation systems. This translates to top-notch security systems and emergency alerts, further solidifying the parameters of safety.

Beyond the 24 Karat, Gordon's affinity for luxury also reaches to the skies. The four-time Cup Series champion had acquired the Hawker 800 private jet in 2006. Jeff Gordon spent nearly $12 million to acquire this sleek and powerful aircraft.

Apart from private jets and yachts, Gordon is also a proud owner of an illustrious car collection. He owns the likes of the 1933 Ford Three-Window Coupe, the refined Jaguar XK8, and the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Corvette C7. The Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman clearly has an eye for class when it comes to his automobile collection.