Exploring NASCAR legend Ryan Pemberton's career

Ryan Pemberton, who most recently served as the competition director for the JR Motorsports Xfinity Series programme from 2012 till 2022, passed away on Sunday (January 14). The family did not provide a reason for the death of the 54-year-old NASCAR garage veteran.

In 2014, Pemberton and Regan Smith teamed up for one victory (at Daytona in the season opener) and a second-place finish in the final standings while serving as crew chiefs for the Xfinity Series operation.

The racing community has been overflowing with tributes since Pemberton's death was announced. Many have been taken aback by his sudden demise.

Here are some condolences on X (formerly Twitter):

In 76 appearances as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, Ryan Pemberton won three races. At Daytona, he shared victories twice with Larry Pearson in 1995 and once with Regan Smith in 2014.

Pemberton won two races at the Cup Series level (561 starts) alongside Joe Nemechek in 2004 and Brian Vickers in 2009.

From 1997 to 2013, Pemberton served as crew chief for 561 Cup events. Pemberton collaborated with several drivers during his career, including Mark Martin, Dave Blaney, Joe Nemechek, Ernie Irvan, Jerry Nadeau and Derrike Cope.

Ryan Pemberton came from a family of racers. His elder brother, Robin, was a seasoned crew chief in the Cup Series and went on to become the Vice President of Competition for NASCAR.

One of his brothers, Roman Pemberton, served as a spotter on several NASCAR national circuits. His second brother, Randy Pemberton, passed away in 2022 at the age of 62. He was a well-liked broadcaster and worked as a pit reporter and studio presenter.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller mourns the loss of Ryan Pemberton

JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller remembered Ryan Pemberton as being instrumental to their success. He said (via Nascar.com):

“Ryan Pemberton was instrumental to JR Motorsports’ success during the decade he spent with us.”

“He had such a passion for competition, and as a leader, knew how to motivate everyone he worked with. He will always be part of the JRM family. Our hearts go out to his wife Andrea and daughters Payton and Britton during this tremendously difficult time," Miller added.

JR Motorsports posted on X:

For his significant contributions to NASCAR and the long-lasting influence he had on those who were lucky enough to know him, Ryan Pemberton would always be remembered with love. His family, friends, coworkers and motorsport enthusiasts everywhere would always have a special place in their hearts for him.