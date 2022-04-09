"Geeeeeeeze. I need one of these" - Fans react to Kyle Larson's new ride

Larson pulled up in a new ride this week, but this time it was not a stock car or Range Rover, but a well-manufactured golf cart.

While showing off the new ride, Kyle Larson took to his Twitter account and posted a photo of him driving the cart and captioned it:

“Thanks @JAKESGOLFCARTS for the sweet @clubcar!! Look forward to seeing everyone @PortRoyalSpdway this Sunday.”

Fontana winner Kyle Larson is well known for his passion to ride anything that has wheels. The defending champion is the kind of driver who likes to go out and explore other races and other sports like golf.

His team recently announced that he will be taking a shot at IndyCars in the upcoming Indy500, which will be his first time.

In 2021, he jetted all the way to the Middle East to witness the seasonal finale of Formula 1 races, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Well, it seems the new ride caught the eye of his fans and impressed them as they rallied in the comment section, giving positive comments on the ride. Others admired it and hoped to own one. While replying to Larson's tweet, one fan wrote:

"Geeeeeeeze. I need one of these."

Another fan stated that he is always excited to see Larson behind the wheel.

Kyle Thomas @jom_kyle @KyleLarsonRacin @JAKESGOLFCARTS @clubcar @PortRoyalSpdway Some reason I have a feeling he won some kind of race in the Golf cart recently lol. Man I've never been more excited about Racing in General as I have with this Guy behind the wheel and just finally showing up he talent he as always had @KyleLarsonRacin @JAKESGOLFCARTS @clubcar @PortRoyalSpdway Some reason I have a feeling he won some kind of race in the Golf cart recently lol. Man I've never been more excited about Racing in General as I have with this Guy behind the wheel and just finally showing up he talent he as always had

Another fan stated that the Club Car is the best golf cart.

Away from stock cars, Larson is also an accomplished and veteran driver when it comes to open cars. Having mentioned Port Royal Speedway, we know he is turning laps in the dirt race this weekend at Port Royal Speedway, an oval clay track.

Check out the long weekend for Kyle Larson

His racing weekend looks like it will be a long and heavy one as Larson will be hitting NASCAR’s shortest track, Martinsville, this Saturday. Kyle Larson will be hunting for his second win of the season after winning his first at Auto Club Speedway.

He will then head all the way to Juniata County, Pennsylvania, in the United States for the Lucas Oil Dirt Series’ River Valley 40. Kyle Larson will be marking his fourth career since after making his debut in 2019.

In his second career start in 2020, he ended up carrying the Rumble by the River, earning his first Super Late Model Victory.

Edited by Adam Dickson