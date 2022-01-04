Former F1 world champion to test with NASCAR team at Daytona

Former F1 champion (1997) and winner of the 1995 Indy 500, Jacques Villeneuve is returning to NASCAR and will potentially test for Team Hezeberg at the Daytona 500. Team Hezeberg (fielded with Reaume Brothers Racing) has plans of running the No.27 Ford Mustang in several races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jacques Villeneuve, who tested a Cup car at Charlotte road course for Team Hezeberg (No. 27 Ford fielded with Reaume Brothers Racing), is scheduled to test for the team next week at Daytona. The team's Daytona 500 plans/2022 schedule (Loris Hezemans to do road courses) still TBA. Jacques Villeneuve, who tested a Cup car at Charlotte road course for Team Hezeberg (No. 27 Ford fielded with Reaume Brothers Racing), is scheduled to test for the team next week at Daytona. The team's Daytona 500 plans/2022 schedule (Loris Hezemans to do road courses) still TBA.

Jacques Villeneuve makes his return to NASCAR with a long resume. He has 11 F1 career wins and lifted the Championship and also an Indy 500 victory. The driver also competed in several NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Euro Events. He said this regarding his return to NASCAR:

I am very enthusiastic about the opportunity to get back to the states to drive in NASCAR. Joining Team Hezeberg Powered by Reaume Bros. and Loris in discovering the new NEXT Gen 7 cup car is very exciting. The years of experience in different forms of racing will be useful in working with the team and understanding the new car. Loris comes from a great racing family on top of his own successes. Racing him in Euro NASCAR has been fun and working together will be a good challenge.”

EuroNASCAR drivers Loris Hezemans and Jacques Villeneuve both ran a Cup Series car test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October 2021.

Team Hezeberg @TeamHezeberg @lorishezemans &



We learned a lot on our NEXT Gen Mustang and we are excited about our bright future! The Charlotte ROVAL Test is now in the books. @27villeneuve finished p.12 on the speed charts!We learned a lot on our NEXT Gen Mustang and we are excited about our bright future! @RBR_Teams The Charlotte ROVAL Test is now in the books. 📔 @lorishezemans & @27villeneuve finished p.12 on the speed charts! We learned a lot on our NEXT Gen Mustang and we are excited about our bright future! @RBR_Teams https://t.co/zscHnADA57

It will be exciting to see them race in the 2022 NASCAR season.

Jacques Villeneuve teams up with NASCAR Euro Champion

Loris Hezemens joined the NASCAR Whelon Euro Series in 2018, and a year later, he was successful in picking up the championship in the 2019 season. He won his second championship in 2021. He is the youngest driver to win two championships and the fourth two-time EuroNASCAR PRO Champion.

Loris Hezemens had this to say regarding his NASCAR Cup Series testing debut:

“A huge thanks to NASCAR for preparing me for this upcoming test. Words cannot describe how much of an honor it is to have this opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series. I remember my excitement about seeing the prototype of the NEXT Gen car in 2019 after the NASCAR awards ceremony. Now two years later having the opportunity to make my NASCAR Cup Series testing debut, the feeling is unreal.”

According to motorsports.com he also said that in 2022 his focus will be on the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and he will no longer be competing in Europe.

The new season starts in February and NASCAR fans would be thrilled to see how the team performs with the two talented drivers.

