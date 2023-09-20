Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch hoped to achieve this stat before retirement

During his retirement announcement in August, Kurt Busch said that he regretted missing out on the 30/30 club in NASCAR, which includes drivers who have 30 (or more) wins and 30 (or more) pole positions in the Cup Series. Drivers like Richard Petty, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin are all part of the 30/30 club - which has only 20 members in the division's 75-year history.

Busch recorded 34 wins during his career but fell short with 28 poles. Other notable champions like Dale Earnhardt, Lee Petty, Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Dale Jarrett, and Rex White also narrowly missed the cut.

According to Speedway Digest, Kurt Busch said:

"I was going for my little stat. I was trying to create a 30/30 club, which is 30 wins and 30 poles. And I think there are only a few select drivers who fit into that category. I came up just a little short and maybe that was my improper motivation at Pocono."

Kurt Busch began his Cup Series career in Dover in 2000 and secured his first win in Bristol two years later. The American won six times at the Bristol Motor Speedway, which accounted for 18% of his total Cup Series victories.

"Working with different neurologists, I’ve learned there are six major different types of concussions": Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch has shared that he's been in contact with NTT IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud, who is dealing with persistent concussion symptoms similar to those he experienced.

Pagenaud crashed on June 30 due to a brake failure during practice and has been out of action since. Busch, on the other hand, had suffered a concussion in July last year at the Pocono Raceway.

According to Autoweek.com, Kurt Busch said:

"Working with different neurologists, I’ve learned there are six major different types of concussions, Then there are 20oto 30 variants of each. Age can come into play, the violent accident that was the final one that you couldn’t pass the concussion protocol, then there’s a quantity of wrecks, and other things over time that add up. It’s not just a playbook that says … you’re gonna be back in three weeks or six weeks."

Busch, who announced his retirement from NASCAR Cup racing in August 2023, now serves in an advisory and coaching role with 23XI Racing.