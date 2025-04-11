From Jeff Gordon’s prime to Kyle Larson’s comeback Jon Edwards left a lasting mark

Kyle Larson's publicist and communications director at NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), Jon Edwards, passed away on Thursday, April 10. He was 53. Edwards left a lasting impact on the team and the sport over a career spanning nearly three decades.

Ad

Edwards worked closely with Jeff Gordon during his legendary 24-plus-year driving career and also helped Larson rebuild his public image following his return to NASCAR in 2021. Gordon, now vice chairman of HMS, hailed Edwards as one of the most loyal and hardworking people he had ever known. Edwards guided Gordon to four Cup championships and shaped his image as one of NASCAR’s biggest stars. Gordon's popularity, in turn, helped with the sport's marketability nationwide.

Ad

Trending

"For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career," Jeff Gordon wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several NASCAR personalities shared their condolences on social media. Former driver Kenny Wallace also highligted the outpouring affection for Edwards from the NASCAR community on his latest episode of Coffee with Kenny and said:

"When I die, I want people to talk as good about me as they do Jon." (03:17)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards also adviced HMS team owner Rick Hendrick and won one of the highest honors in motorsports communications, the Jim Chapman Award in 2014. He even received the National Motorsports Press Association Ken Patterson Helping Others Award and NASCAR's Public Relations Representative of the Year Award.

Jon Edwards impact on Kyle Larson's NASCAR Cup championship run

Kyle Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports after a suspension in early 2020. Jon Edwards played a big role in his comeback that season, which ended with Larson winning 10 races and 2,581 laps led.

Ad

When he returned to NASCAR the following year, Hendrick Motorsports trusted Edwards to help him rebuild his image. Edwards helped him reconnect with fans and sponsors. Larson later went on to win the 2021 championship.

"I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way. He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and loved ones," Kyle Larson wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson was suspended after using a racial slur during an online race. He was suspended by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing and also lost sponsorships from McDonald's, Credit One Bank, and Chevrolet. Larson later apologized and said he worked hard to learn from his mistake by taking extra classes and visiting communities. He was reinstated by NASCAR in October 2020 for the folowing season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More