Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Badger 200 at Madison International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Badger 200 is finally done and dusted. The 15th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 22, at Madison International Speedway, with 22 entries.Max Reaves, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series victory on Friday evening at Madison International Speedway.The 15-year-old racer from Trinity, North Carolina, dominated the race from pole, led every lap of the Madison race, and held off Lavar Scott on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.Reaves crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 3.556 seconds ahead of Scott to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second national ARCA win and fifth on the ARCA platform.Max Reaves expressed his feelings about his second career ARCA victory at Madison International Speedway (via arcaracing.com):“That meant a lot just to be able to learn the track. We didn’t do too good in that race, but I have to thank my guys here with me, Joe Gibbs, [and] my coach Bobby [Labonte]. This Cook Out Camry was super fast today. There was only] one time where Brenden [Queen] got under me, but we got away with it. [Springfield] would have been a lot more fun with practice, but we’ll be better [at DuQuoin]. I like the pavement better and want to stick with pavement.”Meanwhile, Lavar Scott finished runner-up, followed by Brenden Queen, Isabella Robusto, and Julian DaCosta in the top five. Mason Mitchell, Jason Kitzmiller, Kaylee Bryson, Tony Cosentino, and Willie Mullins completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Badger 200 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Badger 200 at Madison International Speedway:#18 - Max Reaves*#6 - Lavar Scott#28 - Brenden Queen*#55 - Isabella Robusto*#70 - Julian DaCosta*#25 - Mason Mitchell#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#17 - Kaylee Bryson*#10 - Tony Cosentino#3 - Willie Mullins#82 - Tristan McKee*#31 - Quinn Davis*#3 - Alex Clubb#6 - Brayton Laster*#99 - Michael Maples#11 - Dustin Hillenburg*#67 - Shane Backes*#20 - Lawless Alan#48 - Brad Smith#86 - Jeff Maconi*#9 - Trevor Ward*#12 - Matt Kemp*Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for the 16th race of the season on August 31.